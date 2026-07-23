Coforge launches AI operating system for enterprise-wide agentic AI deployment

Coforge has launched Nuuron, an artificial intelligence (AI) operating system designed to help enterprises deploy and manage agentic AI applications across business functions.

The platform is intended to provide a unified operational layer that connects enterprise knowledge, workflows, decision-making and AI agents, enabling organisations to move beyond standalone AI deployments while maintaining governance and operational oversight.

According to the company, Nuuron has been built on its existing AI platforms, including Forge-X, evolveOps.AI, CodeInsight.AI, Data Cosmos, Quasar and BLUESWAN. The platform is designed to integrate enterprise data and business context to support AI-driven decision-making and workflow automation.

Coforge said the platform will be delivered through its Forward Deployed Engineer (FDE) model, under which engineering teams work with customers to develop domain-specific knowledge graphs, decision models and AI agents aligned with business and regulatory requirements.

“The next competitive advantage for enterprises will come not from deploying more AI, but from transforming how work gets done,” said Anup Nair, Executive Vice President and Chief AI Commercial Officer, Coforge.

“Coforge Nuuron helps clients engineer business context into how decisions are made and executed,” said Vic Gupta, Executive Vice President, Coforge.