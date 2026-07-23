Muthoot FinCorp appoints Manoj Kumar Mauni as CTO

Muthoot FinCorp Ltd. has appointed Manoj Kumar Mauni as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO) as the non-banking financial company (NBFC) continues to strengthen its technology capabilities and digital operations.

In his new role, Mauni will lead the company’s technology strategy, with responsibility for modernising enterprise platforms, enhancing cybersecurity, expanding digital capabilities and supporting technology-led business growth across Muthoot FinCorp’s network of more than 3,800 branches and its digital platform, Muthoot FinCorp ONE.

Mauni brings more than 30 years of industry experience, including over 25 years in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector. Before joining Muthoot FinCorp, he served as Chief Information Officer (Telecom) at Bharti Airtel and previously held technology leadership roles, including Chief Technology Officer at Bandhan Bank and senior positions at Kotak Mahindra Bank and Kotak Life Insurance.

“Technology is a strategic enabler that helps us deliver greater value to customers, strengthen operations, and build a future-ready organisation,” said Shaji Varghese, Chief Executive Officer of Muthoot FinCorp.

He added that Mauni’s experience in leading large-scale technology transformation programmes would support the company’s next phase of growth.