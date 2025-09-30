AI is underhyped, it’s too real and moving too fast: Milind Shah, Randstad Digital India

It’s not something new anymore that India’s GCCs are undergoing a seismic transformation. What once began as a cost-saving model has now evolved into a hub of innovation, leadership, and value creation. According to NASSCOM, there are already about 1,900 GCCs operating in India, and this number is set to rise significantly in the coming years.

Milind Shah, Managing Director, Randstad Digital India believes that this tectonic shift will continue for the foreseeable future. “What essentially started as a cost-centred model has now evolved into a revenue-centred model,” he says. “Earlier, GCCs only had a seat at the table. Today, they also have a voice at the table. The one-word shift is innovation,” adds Shah.

Shah points out that while India was once seen as a low-cost destination, the equation has changed post-COVID. He says, “We don’t pay less in India anymore, at least not relatively. GCCs are no longer just about cost savings, they have become innovation-centric models for large corporates. That’s why I don’t see this momentum slowing down anytime soon.”

Leadership beyond geography

Another important shift, Shah explains, is in leadership. He questions the very idea of labelling these centres as “GCCs” or “captives.” “If you are working for Randstad GCC, you are Randstad, you are not just the GCC. Once you think that way, you realise you cannot build such a high volume of capabilities without leadership in place,” he says.

This leadership, he adds, can no longer be bound by geography. “In today’s world, leadership has to be defined by potential and capabilities, not by location. Having both a seat and a voice at the table is critical, because GCCs are now part of the CEO’s agenda, which revolves around innovation, AI, and the future,” shares Shah.

Building a sustainable talent pipeline

For Shah, talent is the most critical enabler of this transformation. The global shortage of skilled professionals is well documented, and Randstad Digital is taking concrete steps to address it.

“The first thing we did was to acknowledge that AI is real,” Shah explains. He further adds, “There will always be a gap between what the market requires and what is available. At the same time, some roles will become irrelevant as AI automates certain tasks. To address this, we acquired Torc, an AI-powered talent-matching platform designed to deliver outcomes for clients as well as our teams.”

Shah also mentions that Randstad Digital is also investing heavily in skilling. Randstad Digital Academy offers both self-paced programs and live sessions with leading faculty, giving talent access to training in areas such as AI, cloud, and cybersecurity. “For us, AI is not about replacement—it’s about augmentation. A full-stack developer will still be needed tomorrow, but as one who understands AI. That’s where our skilling focus comes in,” says Shah.

The next wave of GCCs

Looking ahead, Shah predicts a major shift from technology and process focused GCCs to domain led GCCs. “For example, oil and gas companies may set up centres to innovate in upstream exploration using drones and remote monitoring. Similarly, global retailers may focus on optimising store operations through their GCCs. Domain-specific GCCs will become more common,” he says.

Engineering, especially digital engineering, is another area of focus. “Digital engineering is going to be critical for product design, IP generation, and innovation. At the same time, data and AI will play a central role in enabling GCCs to extract far greater value from their operations,” Shah adds.

AI is underhyped, not overhyped

Shah dismisses the idea that AI is overhyped. “If anything, it’s underhyped, it’s too real and moving too fast. I haven’t used Google search in a long time; I rely only on ChatGPT and Gemini now,” he says with a smile.

But he emphasises that the journey is about augmentation, not fear of replacement. “We are not going to live in an Avenger-like world in the next five to ten years. The real question is whether you are augmenting your talent with the right technology. That’s what we focus on, training and skilling talent to ensure they add measurable business value to our clients.”

Opportunities and hurdles ahead

As India’s GCC landscape expands, Shah sees talent as both the biggest opportunity and the toughest challenge. “Without the right talent, a GCC is zero. That’s why we call ourselves ‘partner for talent.’ Whether it’s AI talent, solution-based talent, or technology talent, retaining, acquiring, and upskilling talent is where GCCs will differentiate themselves,” he says.

Managing speed and scale is another challenge. “You can’t just hire 100 people overnight without understanding the market, localisation, and engagement models. Should you take on the risk yourself, or share it with a partner through contractual or freelance arrangements? These are critical decisions,” Shah notes.

For Shah, India’s GCC story is only just beginning. The combination of talent, innovation, and adaptability positions the country as a global hub for digital transformation. “This is a fantastic growth cycle for us, as humans and as professionals. The only way forward is to adapt, step out of our comfort zones, and embrace change. That is how GCCs in India will continue to thrive,” he shares.