In this exclusive interview with Express Computer, Anish Mukker, CEO of Teleperformance in India, shares how the company is leveraging real-time speech AI and accent-clarity technology to transform voice-based customer interactions.

At the intersection of innovation and empathy, Teleperformance’s collaboration with Sanas is designed to eliminate communication barriers while preserving authenticity—empowering agents across geographies to deliver clearer, more confident, and human-centric support. He discusses the broader impact of this technology on employee morale, inclusion, and customer trust, emphasizing that the future of CX lies in amplifying human intelligence with AI, not replacing it.

He also reflects on responsible AI adoption, workforce equity, and offers strategic advice for CX leaders navigating the evolving tech landscape.

With global customer expectations rapidly evolving, how do you see AI reshaping the customer experience landscape across industries, particularly in voice-based interactions?

AI is fundamentally transforming how we engage with customers by enabling hyper-personalised, real-time interactions at scale. In voice-based experiences, real-time AI bridges communication gaps instantly; removing language and accent barriers to deliver more human, empathetic, and efficient support. The future of CX is not just digital, it is human intelligence amplified by AI.

The balance of AI-driven clarity with the emotional intelligence (EI) of our experts is a powerful enabler of understanding leading to smoother, more meaningful interactions that drive stronger outcomes and real results.

The evolution of customer experience (CX) is not simply about digitizing support. It’s about reimagining it with AI and EI.

Teleperformance’s partnership with Sanas marks a significant milestone in AI-powered communication. What was the thought process behind this collaboration, and how do you envision it enhancing customer-agent interactions?

We partnered with Sanas because we share a common belief: technology should empower people. Sanas’ real-time voice modulation brings clarity and comfort to every conversation, helping our agents connect more easily with customers. This collaboration is about elevating human interactions, not replacing them.

This technology aids empathy, active listening, and real problem-solving. We are equipping TP experts with technology that enables them to succeed in a global service landscape.

How does real-time speech AI help in reducing friction during live customer conversations, especially when dealing with accent neutralisation or understanding across diverse geographies?

It’s simple, when people understand each other better, everything improves – speed, satisfaction, and trust. Real-time speech AI plays a transformative role in live customer conversations by minimising communication barriers and improving mutual understanding, especially across diverse linguistic and geographic backgrounds. It enhances clarity by adapting to various accents in real-time, helping both the customer and the agent better comprehend each other without the need for repetition or clarification. Importantly, it doesn’t erase a speaker’s identity or natural speech patterns, it simply bridges the gap in comprehension. It’s the difference between being heard and being understood.

What kind of feedback have you received from TP experts using this technology on the ground? Has it impacted on their confidence, efficiency, or overall job satisfaction?

The response has been overwhelmingly positive. Our TP experts report greater confidence and significantly lower cognitive load during calls. They’re able to focus more on solving problems than on being understood, thereby leading to faster resolutions and better outcomes.

What stands out most is how empowered they feel. This technology doesn’t erase identity, it enhances clarity while preserving authenticity. Agents feel supported, not judged, which has boosted morale, job satisfaction, and even retention. It’s a clear example of how people-first innovation drives real performance, benefiting both our teams and the customers they serve.

Workforce inclusion has always been a key part of Teleperformance’s DNA. How is this speech AI solution helping create a more inclusive environment by supporting talent from varied linguistic and regional backgrounds?

This technology truly levels the playing field. At TP, we believe talent should never be limited by geography, native language, or accent. Real-time speech AI breaks down those barriers, enabling seamless communication between agents and customers, no matter where they’re from.

It empowers individuals from diverse linguistic and regional backgrounds to perform at their best, without the burden of being misunderstood or feeling the need to conform. That means more opportunity, more equity, and more confidence for our global workforce.

Inclusion isn’t just a principle, it’s a practice. And this is a prime example of how we’re using technology to open doors, elevate voices, and ensure that everyone, everywhere, has a fair shot at success.

Responsible AI adoption is a growing concern. How is Teleperformance ensuring that such innovations enhance human connection rather than replace the human element in customer service?

We see AI as a tool to elevate, not eliminate, the human element. Our approach is grounded in human-centred technology, where empathy, transparency, and ethical design guide every innovation we deploy. With this technology, we’re enhancing clarity and confidence in conversations, but the heart of the interaction still belongs to the human.

We’re committed to using AI to reduce friction and support our people, not to replace their value. That means continuous feedback loops, strict data governance, and a clear focus on human oversight. When AI enhances the human experience, rather than mimicking or replacing it, it becomes a force for connection, not disconnection. That’s the future we’re building.

As more organisations look to integrate AI into their CX strategies, what advice would you give to business leaders on balancing innovation, empathy, and inclusion in tech-enabled customer journeys?

My advice is simple: lead with purpose, not just with technology. Innovation should never come at the expense of empathy or inclusion. Build solutions that solve real ‘human challenges’ and bring diverse perspectives into the process from day one.

The organisations that will lead in the AI era are the ones that understand this balance. Technology is only as powerful as the intent behind it. When you build your CX strategy on people, centred on their needs, their voices, their dignity; you don’t just drive better results, you build deeper trust and long-term loyalty.