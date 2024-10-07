By adopting new digital tools for automated loan repayments, we have improved our competitive positioning: Pankaj Kumar, CTO, Cent Bank Home Finance

Pankaj Kumar, CTO, Cent Bank Home Finance Ltd, draws attention to his organisation’s progressive digital initiatives. He discusses cloud adoption strategies, upcoming tech initiatives, the potential of AI to improve services, and his vision for transforming the finance industry. Join us in this exclusive discussion to learn how Cent Bank Home Finance Ltd (CBHFL) is driving innovation, empowering its workforce, and delivering seamless customer experiences.

Can you discuss the digital transformation strategy you’ve implemented? How do you ensure that technology initiatives align with the company’s overall mission and customer needs, particularly in enhancing user experience and operational efficiency?

Previously, the company was heavily reliant on paperwork, with lengthy loan approval cycles, manual data entry, and limited customer engagement tools. However, with the advent of technologies like cloud computing, automation, and AI, the landscape has evolved dramatically. Cloud-based solutions have enabled secure and scalable operations, reducing processing times and increasing efficiency. AI and machine learning have revolutionised customer onboarding through digital KYC and enhanced credit risk assessments, while automation has significantly improved loan management processes, reducing human errors and resource wastage.

Can you state any technology adoption that has significantly improved your services or competitive positioning in the market?

By adopting new digital tools, such as digital KYC and eNACH for automated loan repayments, the company improves its competitive positioning. An example of a successful integration could be the adoption of automated workflows, which optimise internal operations while delivering customer-centric services.

Data plays a crucial role in shaping strategies in finance. How does Cent Bank leverage data analytics to enhance decision-making processes across various departments?

Data analytics plays a pivotal role in shaping decision-making at Cent Bank. Various departments leverage analytics to improve efficiency, make informed lending decisions, and enhance risk management. For instance, real-time data on loan applications, customer behaviour, and market trends is used to optimise loan offerings, identify potential risks, and predict customer needs. This data-driven approach improves risk management and informs tailored product offerings, ensuring that the company’s services remain relevant and competitive.

As customer expectations evolve, how does Cent Bank Home Finance prioritise technology developments that enhance customer engagement and satisfaction?

To stay responsive to customer expectations, CBHFL prioritises technology developments that directly enhance engagement and satisfaction. One example is the Missed Call Facility, which allows customers to access essential information without needing internet access, demonstrating how CBHFL tailors its services to meet diverse customer needs.

Technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, and machine learning are reshaping the finance industry. How does CBHFL approach the exploration and implementation of these technologies?

CBHFL is actively exploring these advanced technologies. AI and machine learning are being considered to enhance credit risk assessments and loan products using predictive models. Blockchain technology is being evaluated to improve security and transparency in transactions. These initiatives reflect CBHFL’s commitment to staying at the forefront of financial innovation.

How does CBHFL navigate the challenges during technology rollouts? What frameworks or strategies have you found most effective in ensuring smooth transitions for staff and customers?

The company follows structured frameworks such as ADKAR (Awareness, Desire, Knowledge, Ability, Reinforcement) and incorporates staff training and customer education into the rollout process. Engaging employees early in the adoption phase and providing continuous support ensures smoother transitions and minimises resistance.

Looking ahead, what is your vision for the role of technology in CBHFL over the next five years?

CBHFL envisions leveraging technology to drive growth over the next five years, with a focus on digital lending, AI-driven insights, and hyper-personalisation of services. The company’s goal is to become a leader in the digital transformation of housing finance, ensuring that its financial services are customer-centric, scalable, and future-proof. This comprehensive digital transformation strategy positions CBHFL as a forward-looking organisation, embracing innovation to remain competitive in an ever-changing financial landscape.