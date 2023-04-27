Curtain raiser: BFSI Technology Conclave & Digital Innovation Awards Ceremony

As digital-only banks gain popularity, they are rapidly transforming the way banking services are consumed and delivered. A number of financial services firms are also significantly experimenting with technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning.

A growing number of BFSI firms are now using cloud-based platforms for application deployment, as they become familiar with the advantages of cloud technologies. Due to the ease of use of digital payments, Indians have embraced them at an exponential pace and according to CLSA, digital payments in India will reach $1 trillion by 2026.

As customers increasingly turn to digital channels, it is imperative to step up investments in technologies, as the IT infrastructure must keep pace with the demands of the customers.

Express Computer understands this huge digital shift in the BFSI sector and has hence conceptualised the BFSI Technology Conclave – a conference that will witness India’s foremost thought leaders and influencers. The 3-day conference being held on 28th, 29th and 30th April at Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa, Nashik is themed around Re-Imagining Technology’s Role in taking the BFSI Sector to the Next Level.

The conference will see the participation of India’s finest 20+ banking and finance leaders with a participation of over 80 industry experts.

The three-day conference will cover topics like Enterprise Security: How to proactively protect your company in the digital era (Zero Trust frameworks, protection against ransomware attacks, protecting the remote workforce, etc); Outsourcing – Why it makes sense to outsource to specialists or Managed Service Providers; Understanding the increasing relevance and preference for the cloud in the BFSI industry and much more.

The conference will begin with a keynote address by Akhil Handa, Chief Digital Officer, Bank of Baroda, where he will discuss the “Lessons from Bank of Baroda’s breathtaking digital transformation”. It will be followed by a Special Address themed, “How to choose the right processes for automation” by Pushpa Marwal, Analyst, Forrester.

Further in the day, the conference will have a few partner sessions and power discussions simultaneously while, L​inson Paul, CTO​, ​Muthoot Microfin Limited, takes over the stage to talk about “Risk and challenges associated with the cloud-first approach in the financial services”

Day 1 of the conference will come to an end after the “BFSI Digital Innovation Awards Ceremony 2023”.

The second day of the conference will also witness a powerful start with the keynote address by Dr. Sourav Dutta, ED – IT, IDBI Bank, on the topic, “Accelerating digital transformation in banking – navigating challenges & seizing opportunities”.

The conference will then see insightful deliberations at the panel discussion on, “How digital-first strategy is driving growth & innovation for the BFSI industry” and see A Shiju Rawther, Head – IT, SBI Mutual Fund, Neharika​ ​Agarwal, VP and Head Analytics, Bharti AXA Life Insurance, KV Dipu, Head – Operations & Customer Service, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, Sunil Prabhu, Head Engineering, Godrej Capital, Krishnakant Gaitonde, Associate Director – IT, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance, Ananth Subramanian, EVP, and Head IT, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management, Naved Hussain, Chief Technology Officer, Adani Capital and Anil Pinapala, Founder & CEO, Vivifi India Finance; share their expert views with the audience.

Multiple partner sessions and power discussions on various industry-trending topics are lined-up throughout the day.

Stand-alone sessions on the topics like “Best practices from disaster recovery principles and strategies for ensuring better business continuity” and “Taking customer service to the next level with AI” will keep the energy charged and the audience engaged as well.

Day 2 of the BFSI Technology Conclave will come to an end with special arrangements for Sight Seeing with Networking Cocktail & Dinner, especially for our participants.

Express Computer has also planned a visit to one of the most prominent Shiva temples in India, Trimbakeshwar Shiva Temple, one among the twelve jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva, on day 3 of the conference

Join the conversation and get the latest updates using #BFSITechConclave2023 on LinkedIn. You can also follow @ExpComputer on Twitter for the latest updates about the upcoming events.