Superfoods Valley Raises a Seed Round of $1 Million to help fight Hidden Hunger through its flagship brand Good Monk

News
Finance
Superfoods Valley, a nutrition and food-tech start-up headquartered in Bangalore, announced that it has successfully secured a $1 million investment as part of its seed round to scale up its flagship brand – Good Monk – A Nutrition Mix. The funding was obtained through an institutional round led by Multiply Ventures, an early-stage focused Consumer VC fund. 8/10 Indians suffer from hidden hunger, but unfortunately do not take appropriate actions to solve that, resulting in poor growth for kids & health issues amongst adults. With this funding, Superfoods Valley is poised to create greater awareness & unique solutions that will help solve hidden hunger.

The list of angel investors includes CEOs like Anand Kripalu (Ex- Mondelez, Diageo, EPL) and Bharat Puri (Ex- Mondelez, Pidilite), Naveen Kukreja (Co-founder Paisa Bazaar), Manoj Sinha (Co-founder Husk Power Systems), Chella Pandyan (Ex- Mondelez, Ex CMO Kimberly Clark, COO HealthKart), Navin Talreja, Kawal Shoor (Founders – The Womb Communications) & some other passionate creative minds and filmmakers.

Several scientific experts in the fields of health and nutrition have endorsed and extended their trust to Superfoods Valley, including well-known figures like Dr PR Krishnaswamy, the former director and founder of the Protein Foods and Nutrition Development Association of India, Dr B Sesikeran, the former director of the National Institute of Nutrition, Mrs Mallika Janakiraman, the founder of nutriQ360 Degrees, Mrs. Sheela Krishnaswamy, a nutrition and wellness consultant & a former IDA president, Dr. Shovan Ganguli, an R&D Expert with over 30 years of experience.

We at Multiply Ventures are excited to partner with the team at Superfoods Valley, said Sanjay Ramakrishnan, partner at Multiply Ventures. We are a micronutrient-deficient nation causing all kinds of health issues across all age groups.  How can one solve it in the most compelling and easy way? The Good Monk nutrition mix could be one possibility. The fact that nothing changes for the consumer and he/she just adds a  sachet of this mix to daily food is what caught our attention. A true testament to the brand promise of “Nutrition Made Easy”.

Speaking on the announcement  Amarpreet Singh Anand, the founder, and CEO of Superfoods Valley, said, “As parents, we have personally experienced the challenges of getting kids and families to eat healthily, and we recognize the heightened consciousness among Indian families regarding nutrition and health. We are inspired by the ingenuity of Moms & therefore we are developing a range of products that are built on this promise of “smuggling nutrition:” Good Monk, our flagship product is an innovative Family’s secret nutrition mix with 13 Nutri Herbs can be added to multiple cooked food and beverages to plug the daily nutrition gap.

He further added, “Currently, we are in the 0 to 1 stage of our journey. We are seeing remarkable growth & repeats in the early stage of our journey. What’s really heartening to see is that the response is coming from across the country – with Good Monk being served across 150+ cities. With the support of our investors, we are excited to continue our mission to make nutrition easy by simplifying knowledge & to smuggle nutrition through food”.

