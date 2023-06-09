Curtain raiser: Technology Senate & Awards 2023

India is currently experiencing a large-scale technological transformation. This can be viewed from the fact that almost every Indian organisation has adopted a digital-first mindset, and is eager to absorb the lessons and best practices gained from the pandemic, in which enterprises learned how to use technology effectively to accelerate business innovation and cut costs. As the world struggles with a global recession, India today is one of the few bright spots, and is a leader in adopting emerging technologies.

With CIOs looking to roll out their digital initiatives quickly, the demand for enterprise software and remote working solutions will surge. The importance of security will also increase as identity becomes the new perimeter. Likewise, automation is fast gaining traction – from a business process automation and IT infrastructure automation viewpoint.

The mega event is being organised at Resort Rio, Goa on the 9th,10th, and 11th June 2023, and will showcase how India’s leading organisations are set to reinvent for the future by placing their bets on emerging technologies. The conference will have dedicated business technology strategy sessions pertaining to important sectors, best practices from sector leaders, and case studies of effective technology implementations, and will witness the participation of 20+ senior officials from companies like Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance, Indus Towers Ltd., IndusInd Bank, Manipal Health Enterprises, HDFC Credila and more.

The three-day conference is focused on real-world IT deployments, the latest solutions, and business insights that attendees can put to practice. The discussions will focus on topics like The Future in Insurance – Innovation & Digital, The Evolving Role of the CISO, A New Approach for Enterprise Data Security, Digital Success in Pharma, Generative AI, and Customer Service, and more.

The 1st day of the conference will begin with a keynote address on the topic, “Harnessing the Future – Lessons from the BFSI Industry’s Trailblasing Approach to Emerging Technologies” by Biswabrata Chakravorty, CIO, of IndusInd Bank, followed by a session on “Leading with the #newAI” by Deepak Singla, Country Director – India and SAARC, BMC Software.

Further in the day, the conference will have a few partner sessions and power discussions simultaneously, while the highlight of the day will be a power-packed panel discussion on the topic, “Reinventing Business Models using Transformational Technologies like Cloud & AI/ML”.

The first day of the conference will end with Technology Senate Awards ceremony, to honor the sector leaders for technology deployments that have had a big business impact in the past year.

Day 2 of the Technology Senate will also witness a powerful start with the keynote address by Deepak Sharma, President & CDO, Kotak Mahindra Bank, on the topic, “The Intersection of Technology and Customer Experience in Digital Transformation”. The conference will then see insightful deliberations on various topics including- Best Practices in Choosing Emerging Technologies, Rittal Edge Infrastructure in a MAGIC BOX, The Road to Digital Success in Pharma, Generative AI, and Customer Service.

The latter half of the day is packed with panel discussions, where top industry leaders like Arun Goyal, CIO, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital; Udit Pahwa, Group CIO, Kirloskar Management Services; Sidhwartha Roy Choudhury, Head of Technology Infrastructure, Equitas Small Finance Bank; Ved Prakash, Regional Banking Head – India, Thales; Sreeni Venugopal, Group CIO & CISO, KIMSHealth; Anuj Tewari, CISO, TMF Group; Kiran Belsekar, Executive Vice President – CISO & IT Governance, AEGON Life Insurance Co. Ltd. & more; will share their expert opinions with the audience.

Multiple partner sessions and power discussions on various industry-trending topics are scheduled for both days.

Day 2 of the Technology Senate will come to an end with special arrangements for Sight Seeing with Networking Cocktail & Dinner, especially for our participants.

