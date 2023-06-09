Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Adobe and Stellantis bolster their relationship to reimagine automotive customer experiences

Adobe and Stellantis bolster their relationship to reimagine automotive customer experiences

News
By Express Computer
0 12

Adobe Summit – the industry’s leading Digital Experience Conference – Adobe announced an expanded relationship with leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis.

Adobe and Stellantis have a longstanding relationship: Stellantis uses Adobe Creative Cloud and Adobe Experience Cloud applications to design, deliver, and personalize beautiful and inspiring content for its websites, digital channels, and user interfaces of in-car displays, across their automotive brands. Under the new agreement, Stellantis will use Adobe Commerce as its integrated e-commerce engine for car sales, supporting the Company’s goal of selling one-third of its cars online by 2030.

Accelerating Digital Transformation

In recent years, the automotive industry has transformed, and consumers have changed the way they shop for vehicles, no longer following a linear process of researching vehicles before visiting dealerships to finalize their purchases. Today’s consumers are increasingly purchasing online, and the number of people opting for vehicle leases has increased significantly.

“Today’s customers have come to expect beautifully designed, personalized buying experiences, and this is particularly true in the automotive world,” said Luc Dammann, President, EMEA at Adobe. “Working together, Adobe and Stellantis are connecting the digital and physical worlds, using the world’s best tools to design and deliver engaging experiences across many of the world’s most iconic automotive brands – from customers’ initial research of Stellantis cars to the moment they sign their purchase agreements. Our Content Supply Chain solution support brands in delivering powerful experiences that translate to business value.”

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image
Datacenter Hub in association with AMD
Learn More
close-image