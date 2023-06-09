Adobe and Stellantis bolster their relationship to reimagine automotive customer experiences

Adobe Summit – the industry’s leading Digital Experience Conference – Adobe announced an expanded relationship with leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis.

Adobe and Stellantis have a longstanding relationship: Stellantis uses Adobe Creative Cloud and Adobe Experience Cloud applications to design, deliver, and personalize beautiful and inspiring content for its websites, digital channels, and user interfaces of in-car displays, across their automotive brands. Under the new agreement, Stellantis will use Adobe Commerce as its integrated e-commerce engine for car sales, supporting the Company’s goal of selling one-third of its cars online by 2030.

Accelerating Digital Transformation

In recent years, the automotive industry has transformed, and consumers have changed the way they shop for vehicles, no longer following a linear process of researching vehicles before visiting dealerships to finalize their purchases. Today’s consumers are increasingly purchasing online, and the number of people opting for vehicle leases has increased significantly.

“Today’s customers have come to expect beautifully designed, personalized buying experiences, and this is particularly true in the automotive world,” said Luc Dammann, President, EMEA at Adobe. “Working together, Adobe and Stellantis are connecting the digital and physical worlds, using the world’s best tools to design and deliver engaging experiences across many of the world’s most iconic automotive brands – from customers’ initial research of Stellantis cars to the moment they sign their purchase agreements. Our Content Supply Chain solution support brands in delivering powerful experiences that translate to business value.”