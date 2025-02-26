Driving India’s Digital Transformation: How EnterpriseDB is Powering AI and Data Innovation

A shift towards AI-Driven solutions

“As a company, we’ve been around for about 20 years, and the original focus of EnterpriseDB has been on databases,” says Kevin Dallas, adding that over the past 18 months, they have been shifting their focus towards delivering data, AI, and blockchain solutions. “This transition is largely driven by the evolving needs of our customers, who are moving from traditional transactional applications to more analytics and AI-driven use cases,” he points out.

Dallas highlights that 35% of large enterprises are considering PostgreSQL as their data management solution, and EnterpriseDB is at the forefront of ensuring its seamless adoption.

India’s role in the AI revolution

Speaking on the growing importance of AI in India, Dallas says, “It is very clear that the AI revolution is here, and India is in a strong position to lead in this space. There is a need to ensure that data remains within India, creating a sovereign data platform for our customers. With 20% of the world’s data being generated in India, the opportunity to drive productivity across various sectors, including community services and healthcare, is immense.”

Stuart Fisher echoes this sentiment, noting that India is rapidly embracing AI and digital transformation at a pace that surpasses even the United States in some aspects. “The appetite for digital and AI-driven solutions across industries in India is truly remarkable,” says Fisher.

Addressing AI integration challenges

When asked about the challenges enterprises face in integrating AI with their existing data infrastructure, Dallas points out that security and proprietary data protection are top concerns. “Companies need to ensure that their proprietary data remains secure and is not exposed to open-source large language models in an unprotected manner. Additionally, ethical AI usage and governance are critical factors in this transition,” he says.

EnterpriseDB’s approach involves offering a robust data platform where organisations can store and access their data securely while leveraging AI capabilities within a controlled environment.

Open-source solutions and regulatory compliance

As India strengthens its data policies, open-source solutions like PostgreSQL play a critical role. “India’s government prioritises open platforms, as they promote innovation and prevent vendor lock-in. With PostgreSQL, enterprises can ensure that their data remains under their control, while benefiting from a vibrant and collaborative ecosystem,” explains Dallas.

Fisher adds that EnterpriseDB actively collaborates with the Indian government and regulatory bodies to ensure compliance with evolving data protection regulations. “We bring best practices from North America and other Asia-Pacific markets to India, ensuring our solutions align with regulatory requirements while enabling enterprises to scale securely,” he says.

Supporting legacy systems in a modern landscape

In industries such as banking and manufacturing, legacy systems remain a challenge. “Financial services organisations require high-performance transactional processing with resilience and availability. We are committed to ensuring that PostgreSQL provides the highest levels of performance and availability, while also enabling customers to integrate AI-driven analytics into their existing workflows,” mentions Dallas.

EnterpriseDB’s solutions help organisations transition from traditional legacy systems to modern, AI-infused applications, allowing them to leverage structured and unstructured data for more intelligent decision-making.

EnterpriseDB’s unique value proposition

With the AI landscape becoming increasingly competitive, Fisher emphasizes EnterpriseDB’s differentiation. “AI is not a one-size-fits-all solution. What we bring to the table is the ability to help enterprises manage their most valuable asset—data. Without data, there is no AI,” he says, asserting that their expertise in PostgreSQL ensures that organisations can store, manage, and analyze their data securely, while integrating AI capabilities on their own terms.

Dallas further elaborates on EnterpriseDB’s AI strategy, likening it to an AI factory. “Think of AI as having four building blocks: data, reasoning, memory, and actions. We provide organisations with the tools to securely manage their data, integrate large language models, and enable memory-driven AI, all within a controlled and secure environment. Our platform empowers enterprises to build their own AI-driven applications rather than relying on one-size-fits-all solutions,” he says.

Future roadmap and India’s strategic importance

Looking ahead, Dallas reveals that EnterpriseDB is making significant announcements in Q2, including the launch of its next-generation offering, NetAdvice DB PostgreSQL.

Fisher reiterates the company’s commitment to India. He affirms, “India is a prime investment region for EnterpriseDB. We have been in the market for 17+ years, with significant resources here, including our development and engineering center in Pune. Our customers span across banking, financial services, telecommunications, retail, and manufacturing sectors. We are actively working with some of the largest banks and government entities in India that are deploying PostgreSQL at scale.”

As India continues to embrace AI and digital transformation, EnterpriseDB stands as a key enabler of this shift. With a strong focus on open-source solutions, data security, and regulatory compliance, the company is empowering enterprises to modernise their infrastructure and leverage AI-driven insights effectively.

“The rate of innovation and pace of adoption in India is unparalleled. We are excited to be a part of this journey, helping enterprises unlock the full potential of data and AI,” concludes Dallas.