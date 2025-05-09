During uncertain times, strong female leadership can be a company’s greatest asset: Dr. Puneet Kaur Kohli, Liberty General Insurance

In the traditionally male-dominated realm of technology and engineering, the voices and achievements of women leading from the front are both powerful and inspiring. This edition of the Women in Leadership Series by Express Computer spotlights one such remarkable leader — Dr. Puneet Kaur Kohli, President – Chief Information and Technology Officer at Liberty General Insurance whose 30-year journey in IT and leadership spans continents and industries. From being the only daughter among six brothers to earning global accolades the ‘CIO of the Year’, ‘Jewels of Punjab’ and the Global Excellence Award by the House of Commons at Buckingham Palace, her story is one of resilience and inspiration.

Career shaped by passion and purpose

I grew up as the only daughter among 6–7 brothers, which gave me a tomboyish upbringing and helped me develop a wide range of skills—from driving to cooking. My father once inspired me to be a pilot or work in a technical field, and his passion deeply influenced me. While learning to fly wasn’t a widely accepted option for women at that time in India, I chose to pursue a technical field with electronics and computers, staying true to his dreams in my own way.

Over the past 30 years, I’ve had the privilege of working across multiple industries—including telecom, power, manufacturing, and financial services—and representing global organisations across continents. My journey in CXO leadership began with United Technologies Corporation, following 16 years of experience in the industry during which I was honored to receive the ‘CIO of the Year’ award in 2006. Since then, I’ve spoken at numerous international conferences and continue to stay passionate about driving innovation in technology.

Speaking the ‘tech tongue’, leading with business sense

Prior to joining Liberty General Insurance, I underwent a significant transition from North India to South India. Thankfully, adapting to new cities and even countries has never been difficult for me, having worked across various geographies throughout my career. What did require focus, though, was understanding the regional work culture and integrating myself effectively into the organisation. At Manappuram Finance Limited, despite not knowing the regional language, I successfully overcame this challenge and played a key role in driving business transformation through technology.

Some might see a diverse professional background as lacking direction, but I view it quite the opposite. I’ve always spoken the “tech tongue”, but for me, the real value lies in first understanding the core business processes. Only then can technology be applied meaningfully—to improve operations, support growth, and solve real business problems.

People often ask what drew me to IT, especially in an industry traditionally dominated by men. Growing up in a house with six brothers, I was raised by a father who encouraged me to take on tough challenges and never shy away from difficult decisions. That early environment instilled in me a mindset of resilience and fearlessness—qualities that have been central to my journey in tech and leadership.

Crafting a strategic IT roadmap

By developing a strategic IT roadmap, BFSI organisations can effectively drive innovation, elevate the customer experience, and ensure long-term competitiveness in an increasingly dynamic and technology-driven market.

Digital transformation: Leverage technologies like cloud, AI, and blockchain to enhance customer experience and operational efficiency. Data analytics: Utilise data science and analytics to gain insights, predict trends, and make informed decisions. Cybersecurity: Implement robust security measures to protect sensitive data and prevent cyber threats. Cloud computing: Adopt cloud-based solutions for scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. API integration: Enable seamless integration with third-party services and enhance customer self-service options.

Innovation and intelligence

Artificial Intelligence: Implement AI-powered solutions for automation, predictive analytics, and customer service. Machine Learning: Leverage ML algorithms to detect patterns, predict outcomes, and improve decision-making. Internet of Things: Utilise IoT devices to collect data, enhance customer experience, and improve operational efficiency.

Roadmap development

Assess current state: Evaluate existing IT infrastructure, applications, and processes. Define future state: Determine desired outcomes, goals, and technology requirements. Identify gaps: Determine gaps between current and future states. Develop roadmap: Create a strategic plan to bridge gaps and achieve desired outcomes.

Benefits

Improved customer experience: Enhanced digital channels and personalised services. Increased efficiency: Automated processes and streamlined operations. Enhanced risk management: Robust security measures and predictive analytics. Competitive advantage: Innovative solutions and agile response to market changes.

Implementation

Phased approach: Implement roadmap in phases, prioritising critical components. Collaboration: Foster collaboration between IT, business, and stakeholders. Monitoring and evaluation: Continuously monitor progress and evaluate roadmap effectiveness.

Awards & achievements

One of the milestones I’m especially proud of is being honored with the Global Excellence Award by the House of Commons in the UK, which I had the privilege of receiving in person at Buckingham Palace. I was also deeply humbled to be named the ‘Jewel of Punjab’ in 2019 which was in person facilitated by the former Prime Minister of India, late Dr. Manmohan Singh. What means the most to me, though, is being recognised for my CSR initiative aimed at making 1,00,000 women and children literate—a cause close to my heart. This effort was featured in Forbes under the ‘Fortune 50’ category for the Asia-Pacific region in 2021.

Mastering work-life balance

Beyond my role as a technocrat, I make it a point to set one personal milestone each year that fuels my passions and growth outside of work. I’m an avid sports enthusiast, especially fond of golf and badminton. In 2022, I had the privilege of participating in the Mrs. India International pageant, where I was honored with the title of ‘Mrs. Inspiration.’ That same year, I went on to represent India at the Mrs. Universe pageant in Seoul.

Empowering the next generation of women in tech

My advice to young women aspiring to lead in technology is simple: be the change you want to see. Don’t wait for someone else to create space for you—take the initiative and lead the way. The corporate world isn’t always easy, especially for women in senior roles, but that’s exactly why we need more strong, fearless women at the top. At the same time, it’s important to be thoughtful—be a catalyst for change when it truly matters, not just for the sake of following trends. Also, I believe during uncertain times, strong female leadership can be a company’s greatest asset.