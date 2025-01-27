Edge computing is set to transform colocation services with shift from centralised to decentralised models: Vipul Kumar, CtrlS

In an exclusive interaction with Express Computer, Vipul Kumar, VP of Edge and Network, CtrlS, shares insights into how the company is adapting its data centre infrastructure to meet the growing demands of AI workloads.

With AI adoption still in its early stages in India, CtrlS is leading the charge in preparing for the increased power requirements of AI technologies. Kumar discusses the implementation of cutting-edge solutions, including high-density racks and liquid cooling systems, to support these demands. He also touches upon the challenges of expanding data centres to tier 2 and tier 3 cities, highlighting the potential of edge computing, containerised data centres, and sustainable energy solutions to address regional and environmental needs.

How is CtrlS adapting its data centre infrastructure to meet the growing demands of AI workloads, and what role does edge computing play in this strategy?

AI is a buzzword, and while everyone is talking about it, adoption in India is still in its early stages. Tools like ChatGPT are popular, but widespread AI implementation is just beginning. At CtrlS, we are leading the way in preparing our data centre infrastructure for AI workloads. All our upcoming facilities will be AI-ready, capable of handling the significant power demands that AI workloads require.

For instance, current data centre racks typically support power densities of 15-20 kilowatts, but AI workloads may need as much as 100-120 kilowatts per rack. To accommodate this, we are incorporating designs in our new Mumbai facility to support such power densities. Additionally, we are adopting liquid cooling technology, which is still emerging in the industry, to manage these high-power workloads more efficiently.

We are also increasing the load-bearing capacity of our racks from 1500 kg to 2500 kg to ensure they can handle the increased demand. Regarding edge computing, I don’t see a direct correlation with AI workloads right now. AI adoption will first grow in tier 1 cities, with tier 2 and 3 cities following in due time.

What is the current total operational capacity across the country?

The current total operational capacity across the country is around 260 megawatts. We have more than 16 data centre facilities, primarily in tier 1 cities like Hyderabad, Bangalore, Delhi NCR, Chennai, and Kolkata. However, we are among the first companies to invest speculatively in tier 2 and tier 3 cities. For example, we have operational data centres in Lucknow and Patna. The Patna facility, which launched a year and a half ago with a 100+ rack capacity, is nearly 100% full. We’re also constructing a new 10 MW data centre there, expected to go live this year. It’s exciting to see a city like Patna utilising such advanced infrastructure, with clients even based in places like Amsterdam. It really shows the power of technology and digitisation.

We all know about the advantages of having data centres in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. However, the challenges are often less talked about. What do you think are the challenges of setting up data centres in these cities?

One of the key challenges of setting up data centres in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities is the mindset of the people there. I can share from my personal experience. I was the first to visit customers in Lucknow and Patna, representing our Edge and Network business unit at Control S. What I noticed was that there are no formal data centres in these regions. Many businesses simply use their storerooms, stacking servers on racks or even on top of each other. Convincing them to shift to a proper data centre is a challenge because they feel content with their current setup and don’t see why they should pay for a data centre.

Another potential challenge, although we haven’t faced it yet, is power availability. Initially, data centres don’t require large amounts of power, but as they grow, the demand increases significantly. Thankfully, India’s power infrastructure is decentralised with several power grids spread across the country, ensuring that power reaches even remote areas, not just metropolitan regions.

Given the increasing power requirements for data centres due to AI workloads, power consumption and sustainability are major concerns. Small modular reactors (SMRs) are considered one of the cleanest ways to power data centres. The US, UK, and China have already been either experimenting or thinking of SMRs for this purpose. How do you think India is prepared for adopting SMRs to power its data centres?

It’s still a buzzword, and the technology is evolving. While there are government agencies outside India experimenting with nuclear power for data centres, no private players or data centres have adopted it yet. In the US, some data centres run entirely on green energy, but not nuclear power. I believe this technology will take time to be widely adopted, especially in powering data centres. However, I agree that it could provide a cleaner and more stable power supply, though it will come with its own set of challenges.

As edge computing evolves, how do you see colocation services transforming, and what role will CtrlS play in shaping the future of this industry?

Edge computing is set to transform colocation services by shifting from centralised to decentralised models. Currently, most data centres are concentrated in metro areas, but as user experience demands grow, companies will need to move closer to their user base. This means establishing nodes in tier 2 and tier 3 cities to serve local users.

However, building data centres in every region isn’t always viable. CtrlS is addressing this challenge with container data centres. These are portable, small-scale data centres, fully equipped with power backup, cooling systems, and more, all within a cabin-like design. These ready-to-install data centres can be deployed where needed without speculative investments.

While the market is still evolving, CtrlS believes smaller enterprises and local internet service providers will benefit most from these solutions.

In how many locations do you have these container data centres already set up?

We are starting with Bhubaneswar, and from there, we’ll assess the results. It will serve as a test case before expanding further.

How are CtrlS’s edge computing solutions enhancing cybersecurity, particularly in enabling localised threat detection and faster response times?

Let me explain how CtrlS’s edge computing solutions enhance cybersecurity. Currently, cybersecurity systems and applications are centralised, with everything located at headquarters. Branch offices rely on this central setup, which leads to delays and latency in responding to real-time threats.

With edge locations, we are decentralising these cybersecurity applications. This allows for faster response times and real-time threat detection, making the zero-trust architecture more localised, penetrating deeper into regional areas.

Data centres have evolved from being mere spaces for colocation, power, and space. Today, they serve as network interconnection hubs. My team focuses on creating a network interconnection ecosystem across all our data centres. This means hosting a wide array of telecom players, ISPs, internet exchanges, content providers, and more.

We are strong in regions like Mumbai, Delhi, and Hyderabad. In Patna, for instance, we have a success story with an internet exchange and deployments like 5G mobility nodes, along with hosting web players, enterprises, and ISPs in our data centre there.

Can you share your perspective on the role of edge computing in optimising energy grids and how CtrlS is contributing to sustainable energy management through edge-based innovations?

Sustainable energy, or green energy, is typically generated in remote areas, as there isn’t enough space in major cities for green energy farms like solar or wind. These farms are usually located in tier-two or tier-three regions. Since green energy sources are spread across the country, they will be well-positioned to supply the growing number of data centres in these areas, reducing the need to transport power from far-off cities like Mumbai or Delhi.

CtrlS is contributing significantly to this effort. We were the first Indian data centre company to establish a captive sustainable energy farm. We’ve already set up a solar farm in Nagpur, which is currently generating megawatts of power. For example, at our Noida data centre, about 0.5 megawatts of the energy consumed comes from this green energy source. As an organisation, we aim to generate close to one gigawatt of power by 2030.

You previously mentioned cooling facilities and stated that you are one of the pioneers of liquid cooling in India. What type of liquid cooling are you referring to? Are we talking about oil cooling or water cooling?

Predominantly, it will be water cooling, but we haven’t implemented it yet. We’re planning to use liquid cooling for the first time in our upcoming facility, which is still in the design phase, so we’ll see how it evolves. Currently, we’re using air cooling. I should mention that we are the only data centre company in India with an in-house design team. Typically, data centres rely on third-party consultants for design, but we acquired a company called Schnable about a decade ago, and their team now designs all our facilities. They’re still working on the liquid cooling implementation.

What’s next in your roadmap for CtrlS in 2025?

In 2025, we’ll be formally launching our data centres in Chennai and Kolkata, both of which are already operational but haven’t had official launches yet. We’ll also complete the construction of our greenfield data centre in Patna and plan to add at least a couple of new edge locations to our roadmap.