When more women drive innovation, lead teams and shape policies, our future will be better: Syeda Afreen Banu, Belagavi Smart City

On ‘Women in Tech Day’, Express Computer celebrates the remarkable journey of incredible women who are reshaping industries and driving innovation with determination and passion. One such tech leader is Syeda Afreen Banu S. Bellary, KAS, Managing Director of Belagavi Smart City transforming governance, urban planning, and digital education through technology, having built her career from healthcare administration to spearheading smart city initiatives. Her journey is a testament to how tech can transcend sectors, break down barriers, and create a more inclusive future.

Through her leadership in Belagavi’s Smart City initiatives, she has shown how tech can enhance efficiency, accessibility, and citizen engagement, all while overcoming resistance to change and challenging traditional structures. Her work stands as a powerful example of how innovation and technology can create more inclusive and sustainable communities.

As we celebrate Women in Tech Day, her journey offers valuable insights for the next generation of women leaders, urging them to embrace their power, challenge norms, and make a lasting impact on the world through technology and innovation.

Career path inspiration

Earlier in my career, I was a healthcare administrator, and I saw firsthand how technology could not only assist doctors but also help them make critical decisions faster. From electronic medical records to tech-driven diagnostics, I realised that data and digital tools could improve efficiency, accuracy, and patient outcomes. This experience made me see the larger potential of technology beyond healthcare—how it could transform governance, education, urban planning, and public services. I wanted to take that same problem-solving mindset and apply it at scale, ensuring that technology serves communities, improves accessibility, and drives smarter, more inclusive cities.

Overcoming challenges

One of the biggest challenges was driving large-scale digital transformation in traditionally structured environments where decision-making was slow, risk-averse, and resistant to change. Implementing tech-driven governance, smart city initiatives, and digital education models required breaking silos, aligning stakeholders, and proving the effectiveness of innovation in real-world scenarios. I overcame these challenges by focusing on pilot projects, data-driven impact assessments, and demonstrating quick wins. By showing measurable improvements in efficiency, cost savings, and citizen engagement, I was able to build trust and scale solutions faster. The key was persistence, adaptability, and ensuring that every technological advancement had a clear human benefit.

How Belagavi Smart City is leading the way

Belagavi Smart City has consistently been at the forefront of pioneering digital solutions, setting global benchmarks in innovation. We were the first to:

Integrate cognitive neuroscience into mainstream digital learning To introduce AI co-authored smart digital books to public libraries Develop digital tools for measuring and managing cognitive deficiencies in children Deploy multilingual language learning centre using unique smart digital solution

Looking ahead, we are developing next-generation digital solutions for citizens in key sectors such as education, healthcare, and compliance management—bringing intelligence, efficiency, and inclusivity to public services

Redefining education for special-needs children

With support from the MoHUA Innovation Fund, we have recently deployed Smart Digital Solutions designed to empower special-needs children, including the deaf and mute. These initiatives have had a transformative impact:

Special-needs children now learn in days what once took weeks Deaf and mute students have improved their learning efficiency by nearly 50%, leveraging advanced digital tools that enhance their unique cognitive learning strategies

These breakthroughs reflect our commitment to inclusive, tech-driven education that maximises learning potential for every child.

E-governance initiatives in Belagavi to streamline public services

E-governance solutions: Development of citizen-centric e-governance platforms to facilitate easier access to municipal services and information Accessible Cities initiative: Belagavi has been selected for the ‘Accessible Cities’ initiative, aiming to develop inclusive infrastructure for diverse user groups, including the elderly and persons with disabilities The Ravindra Kaushik e-Library and Kids Zone in Belagavi Smart City have significantly contributed to e-Governance under the Digital India framework by enhancing digital access, literacy, and public service delivery. The library promotes digital literacy for students and citizens, a crucial part of Digital India’s initiative to make every citizen digitally aware The Kids Zone integrates AI-based cognitive learning tools, aligning with Digital India’s mission to leverage AI and smart technologies in education. Real-time monitoring of cognitive skills aids in identifying learning challenges early, helping authorities develop better education policies

These initiatives reflect Belagavi’s commitment to leveraging technology for efficient and inclusive urban governance.

Ensuring cybersecurity and data privacy in Belagavi’s digital transformation

We address cybersecurity, data privacy, and digital fraud protection in two key areas:

Smart city and municipal data, and citizen data with private parties under the DPDP Act.

To safeguard both, we are collaborating with seasoned entrepreneurs who have years of expertise in providing robust cybersecurity, data privacy, and digital fraud protection as a service. Their deep industry experience ensures multi-layered security, real-time threat monitoring, and compliance-driven data governance, effectively mitigating risks associated with cyber threats, unauthorised data access, and fraudulent activities. By leveraging their proven track record in securing large-scale digital ecosystems, we ensure that citizen data remains protected, resilient, and in full compliance with evolving regulatory frameworks. We are using our Integrated Command & Control Centre (ICCC) as the nodal centre to monitor and manage these.

Upcoming smart city initiatives in Belagavi

Belagavi Smart City continues to lead the way in citizen-focused digital innovation. Our upcoming initiatives include:

Deploying the world’s largest smart digital press in collaboration with a leading local university Establishing Belagavi as India’s “Inclusive Capital”, driving accessibility and digital equity Enhancing our Integrated Command & Control Centre to monitor and manage an expanding range of smart citizen services for greater efficiency and security

Through these initiatives, we are shaping Belagavi into a truly smart, inclusive, and forward thinking city that exemplifies the vision of digital India.

Key insights for aspiring smart cities:

My advice for cities aspiring to become smart cities, based on my experience with Belagavi, are:

Focus on monetisation from day one: A smart city must be financially sustainable. Implement revenue-generating models that ensure long-term viability while delivering high-quality services. Provide value-added smart services to citizens: Go beyond basic infrastructure, offer digital solutions in governance, mobility, utilities, and daily life that genuinely improve convenience, efficiency, and accessibility for residents. Prioritise education and healthcare: A truly smart city invests in digital learning, cognitive education, and smart healthcare systems to improve quality of life and workforce readiness. Leverage local people, talent, and resources: Engage local entrepreneurs, startups, and skilled professionals to drive innovation and ensure solutions are tailored to the city’s needs. Start with PPP Models with Viability Gap Funding (VGF): Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) with government-backed VGF ensure critical infrastructure projects attract investment while remaining affordable for citizens. Develop public spaces as economic zones: Transform markets, transit hubs, and cultural landmarks into self-sustaining economic engines that drive tourism, business, and community engagement.

A smart city is not just about technology; it’s about creating an economically viable, socially inclusive, and citizen-centric urban ecosystem.

Message for women in tech

Your expertise, ideas, and leadership belong in every room where decisions are made. The biggest breakthroughs happen when people from different backgrounds bring fresh perspectives to problem-solving. In technology, governance, and beyond, success comes from staying curious, being adaptable, and continuously challenging the status quo. Don’t wait for validation—step forward, take initiative, and own your space. The world is changing fast, and the more women drive innovation, lead teams, and shape policies, the better our future will be.