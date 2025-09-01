Hyderabad powers our global transformation, evolving from cost-driven hub to strategic innovation centre: Bharat Punukollu, EY GDS

EY Global Delivery Services (GDS) has rapidly transformed from a labour-arbitrage model into a technology-led innovation powerhouse, with its Hyderabad centre playing a pivotal role in this journey. Since its launch in 2021, the centre has scaled to over 5,000 professionals and is projected to double its workforce by FY’29. Positioned as one of EY’s most strategic hubs worldwide, the Hyderabad centre is driving next-generation solutions across AI, automation, analytics, and cloud, while also fostering a vibrant culture of innovation, sustainability, and inclusivity. In this conversation with Express Computer, Bharat Punukollu, Executive Director, Technology Consulting, EY GDS, shares how the Hyderabad centre is shaping EY’s global innovation agenda, building future-ready talent, and collaborating with India’s thriving GCC and startup ecosystem.

Could you start by sharing the strategic vision behind EY GDS’s Hyderabad centre, its mandate, scale, and how it fits into EY’s overarching delivery and innovation ecosystem?

At EY GDS, we position ourselves as a global talent and innovation hub, delivering seamless, high-impact services across assurance, consulting, tax, strategy, and transactions. With a footprint across 20 cities in 9 countries, we are deeply integrated into EY’s global operations, driving innovation and transformation at scale.

India plays a central role in this journey, with close to 80,000 professionals across multiple locations, including our Hyderabad centre, one of the most strategic additions to our network. Launched in 2021, EY GDS Hyderabad was envisioned as a next-generation innovation and delivery hub, marking our shift from traditional models to a technology-led, capability-driven ecosystem.

With a current headcount of over 5,000+ and a vision to more than double by FY29, our Hyderabad centre is driving the design and development of global platforms across AI, automation, analytics, and cloud. It supports delivery across multiple service lines and plays a vital role in powering EY’s innovation agenda.

Why is Hyderabad emerging as a Global GCC destination?

Hyderabad is rapidly emerging as a global destination for GCCs, with over 355 centres established in the city, contributing nearly 12% of India’s total GCC talent pool. The city’s strong academic foundation, producing more than 110,000 graduates annually across engineering, IT, and business domains, ensures a steady pipeline of skilled professionals. This talent advantage is complemented by Telangana’s progressive government policies, such as TS-iPASS, which streamline approvals and enable ease of doing business. World-class infrastructure, anchored by HITEC City, a robust co-working ecosystem, and reliable connectivity, has further cemented Hyderabad’s position, with nearly 30% of GCCs set up in the last five years choosing the city as their base.

Innovation is fostered through initiatives such as T-Hub, the Telangana Innovation Council, and the Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK), which collectively drive entrepreneurship, technology adoption, and youth employability. The industry ecosystem is equally strong, with the Telangana AI Mission working to place Hyderabad among the world’s top 25 AI hubs, the Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence fostering global advancements, and the Telangana BFSI Consortium driving collaboration among GCCs, fintech startups, academia, regulators, and industry bodies.

Complementing this is a thriving academic ecosystem, with institutions like IIIT-Hyderabad’s ICIE leading deep tech research and ISB’s Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship providing incubation and mentorship for business-focused startups. Together, these factors make Hyderabad a natural extension for global delivery and innovation strategies, with its rich talent pool, collaborative ecosystem, and policy-driven infrastructure enabling enterprises to build future-ready, impactful solutions on a global scale.

EY GDS has evolved from a labour-arbitrage model to an innovation powerhouse, embedding AI, automation, and data analytics into core operations. How has the Hyderabad centre contributed to this shift, from being primarily a cost-driven delivery hub to a strategic innovation centre, and what new value propositions does it deliver to EY globally?

EY GDS has undergone a remarkable evolution from a labour-arbitrage model to a technology-led innovation powerhouse, and the Hyderabad centre has played a pivotal role in driving this transformation. Initially designed to deliver efficient, cost-driven services, the centre has matured into a strategic innovation hub where advanced technologies such as AI, automation, analytics, and cloud are deeply embedded into delivery models. This shift has elevated Hyderabad’s role from operational support to a source of high-value, cross-functional solutions that create global business impact.

Hyderabad’s position as a thriving global technology hub, powered by its robust digital infrastructure, deep talent pool, and convergence of GCCs and deep-tech startups, has further strengthened EY GDS’s ability to co-create and scale next-generation solutions. Supportive government policies around innovation and entrepreneurship have also enabled the centre to tap into a dynamic ecosystem, catalysing its shift from a cost-driven model to one that delivers strategic value. As part of EY GDS’s expansion plan, Hyderabad has emerged as one of its most strategic centres worldwide.

The centre has spearheaded the design and scaling of AI-powered platforms that enhance decision-making, reduce processing times, and improve accuracy across critical service lines such as tax, risk, and finance. By combining deep domain expertise with cutting-edge technology capabilities, the Hyderabad centre has helped EY GDS move beyond process execution, delivering intelligent, future-ready solutions that provide tangible value for EY teams and clients globally.

Beyond its technology-led contributions, the Hyderabad centre reflects the holistic employee value proposition (EVP) of EY GDS, fostering impact that goes well beyond work. It runs several key initiatives across strategic skilling, sustainability, and community development. These include the Next Gen Employability Initiative, Skill Bridge Sessions, and Financial Literacy Sessions that equip youth with real-world knowledge and job-ready skills. On the sustainability front, programs like Rural Roots and Say Green promote water conservation, biodiversity, and sustainable gardening practices.

Equally impactful are the centre’s inclusive initiatives that support children and young learners. Projects such as Sensory Signatures – Empathy in Action, Nutrient Ninjas, and The Daily Compass for Autism focus on awareness, nutrition, and structured learning support. Volunteer-driven efforts like Braille Ludo Making, Audiobook Recordings, Braille Book Creation, and gamified learning aids such as EDU Blocks further ensure that education is engaging and accessible for students with diverse needs.

EY GDS is expanding in Tier-2 cities such as Coimbatore and Kochi, while also investing in talent programmes like NextGen Employability and Tech MBAs. Against a backdrop of growing demand for digital skillsets, how is the Hyderabad centre shaping its talent strategy, particularly in terms of campus hiring, Tier-2 initiatives, upskilling, and partnerships with local governments or academia?

Hyderabad is at the core of EY GDS’s future- ready talent strategy-playing a pivotal role in scaling, diversifying and deepening the digital capabilities. With access to one of India’s most robust talent ecosystems including 12% of the country’s GCC’s talent and over 110,000 annual graduates the centre offers a strategic advantage in building both scale and specialisation.

We are tapping into this pipeline through targeted campus hiring across leading institutions and Tier-2 engineering colleges. In FY24 alone, we hired 450+ professionals in Hyderabad, many through these channels. Our talent approach is deeply anchored in EY’s commitment to continuous learning and future skills. Flagship initiatives like the EY Tech MBA and structured certification programs in cloud, AI, and data science are helping us build deep domain-plus-tech capabilities across cohorts.

Initiatives like the NextGen Employability Program further reflect our focus on inclusive talent development, driving digital upskilling and industry readiness in partnership with local governments and academic institutions.

As we expand in Tier 2 cities like Coimbatore, Kochi and Trivandrum, Hyderabad plays a central mentoring and integration role, facilitating knowledge transfer, onboarding and capability building across new locations. With this connected model, EY GDS enables it to deliver with greater agility and resilience while contributing to equitable long-term growth across India’s digital economy.

EY GDS India has earned over 25,000 AI badges, reduced risk processing times significantly, and launched tech-forward “wavespace” innovation labs. Could you highlight flagship AI or data-driven initiatives spearheaded out of Hyderabad, such as intelligent risk platforms or automation pipelines and how they are transforming both internal delivery and client-facing services?

EY GDS Hyderabad is at the forefront of driving AI and data transformation initiatives that are redefining how EY delivers value. From AI-powered risk platforms to automated frameworks and generative AI-led knowledge engines, the centre has played a key role in modernising EY’s global delivery.

With contributions focusing on the development of EYQ, AI data platforms, distinguished technologist and EY Fabric, these innovations have streamlined risk processing, improved accuracy, and elevated client experience. Hyderabad has also been instrumental in embedding AI capabilities at scale. With over 25,000 AI badges earned across EY GDS India, many of them in Hyderabad, the centre is at the forefront of embedding AI capabilities at scale, transforming both internal operations and external service delivery. Further Distinguished Technologists Program, enables engineering minds, experts who bring deep technical mastery, visionary thinking, and client impact at scale. This sets the standard for the future cohorts, anchoring a culture where excellence in engineering is celebrated, amplified, and connected to EY’s boldest transformation agendas.

In FY25, EY GDS partnered with T-Hub, India’s premier innovation ecosystem, to tap into the energy of 2,000+ startups and drive breakthrough value for EY clients. Through this collaboration, we’re unlocking faster problem solving, co-creating prototypes, and scaling enterprise-ready solutions across AI and Digital Platforms. By fusing startup agility with EY’s transformation rigor, we are enabling clients to solve faster, scale smarter, and stay ahead of disruption.

With new offices and digital hubs, EY GDS is embracing agile delivery models, remote-first working, and ecosystem-led workflows. How has the Hyderabad centre adapted its operating model to support agile methods, hybrid collaboration, and rapid scaling, while ensuring global governance and quality standards?

EY GDS Hyderabad has embraced a globally integrated, agile-first operating model that seamlessly supports hybrid work and high-performance collaboration across time zones. Backed by a robust digital infrastructure, the centre ensures remote-first delivery without compromising on quality or responsiveness.

From the outset, the Hyderabad centre has led the way with initiatives that were ahead of market norms. Hybrid collaboration is actively enabled through a flexible work arrangements policy that covers reduced work hours, telecommuting, flexible workweeks, and hybrid models. Employees have the option to take unpaid sabbaticals for a minimum of three months to manage caregiving or personal needs. Reinforcing a culture of trust, leave requests are auto-approved without supervisor intervention.

To stay future-ready, EY GDS is reshaping how talent is attracted, developed, and retained, particularly in high-demand areas such as data science, AI, and cybersecurity. Our integrated learning ecosystem includes initiatives like the GDS AI Power Play, AI Academy, and GDS University.

Some of our flagship initiatives include EY Techathon, Young Tax Professional of the Year and Leadership Speak Series. GenAI-powered learning assistants and adaptive learning platforms have also been incorporated to personalise upskilling. Our learning culture is reinforced through reverse mentoring, career coaching and communities of practice.

The result is a culture that is agile, resilient, and innovation-driven, positioning the centre as a strategic anchor in EY’s transformation journey.

EY GDS plans to hire thousands of technologists across AI, cybersecurity, cloud, and analytics, doubling capabilities in states like Kerala and Tamil Nadu. What does the future look like for the Hyderabad centre?

The future of EY GDS Hyderabad is poised for significant growth as we continue to expand our footprint in emerging technologies like AI, cybersecurity, cloud, and analytics. While EY GDS scales operations in regions like Kerala and Tamil Nadu, Hyderabad remains a strategic anchor in our transformation journey. With plans to reach 10,000 professionals by FY’29, the centre is set to play a critical role in delivering innovation at scale.

With the T-hub ecosystem as a partner, as well as our collaboration with premier institutes, Hyderabad has emerged as a major growth centre for EY GDS. We’re focused on deepening our tech capabilities and nurturing local leadership to strengthen Hyderabad’s role as a global innovation and insight hub. The goal is not just to grow in size, but to lead in impact.