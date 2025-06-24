Our all-flash systems deliver up to 10x more energy efficiency and 17x less e-waste than traditional storage: Mark Jobbins, Pure Storage

In a recent interaction with Express Computer, Mark Jobbins, VP & CTO, APJ, Pure Storage, underscores India’s pivotal role in the company’s global growth roadmap. As India’s data centre ecosystem undergoes unprecedented expansion, Jobbins outlines how Pure Storage is doubling down with innovation born in its Bengaluru R&D centre, strategic hyperscaler alliances, and a unique focus on sustainable, AI-ready infrastructure. From delivering 10x energy efficiency over traditional systems to offering SLA-backed AI performance, Jobbins highlights how Pure is powering India’s digital future, on its own terms.

Pure Storage has identified India as its fastest-growing market, with the data centre footprint in India expected to double in the next two years. With India’s data centre sector booming, how is Pure Storage shaping its India strategy, particularly in terms of partnerships with hyperscalers, local service integration, and customer alignment?

India is one of our fastest-growing markets, and the country’s booming data centre ecosystem aligns perfectly with Pure Storage’s vision. We’re doubling down on our presence here – not just from a go-to-market perspective, but through deep investments into our Bengaluru R&D Centre. In fact, many of the innovations we’re showcasing at Pure//Accelerate 2025 have been co-developed right here in India.

Our India strategy rests on three core pillars. First, reducing complexity in managing storage via our Intelligent Control Plane with smart automation, built-in security and strong data protection. Customers can leverage the Pure Fusion and Workflow Orchestration toolsets to automate their data environments across on-prem and cloud, without extra licensing costs. It’s tightly integrated with tools like Ansible, ServiceNow, and even Slack to make things easier.

Second, as-a-Service flexibility. Through Evergreen//One, we offer SLA-backed, consumption-based storage tailored for India’s diverse enterprise needs. We’ve even introduced models tuned for vertical-specific use cases like medical imaging and AI.

And third, it’s all about customer-aligned architecture. Our Enterprise Data Cloud (EDC) framework helps businesses in India shift their focus from managing storage to managing data – giving them the agility to scale, innovate, and respond faster to market demands.

We’re also making strong progress on the hyperscale front – with ongoing work with Meta and strategic NAND partnerships with SK hynix, Kioxia, and Micron to deliver performance and energy efficiency in hyperscale data centres. It’s an exciting time, and India is right at the heart of it.

Pure Storage emphasises sustainability through efficient flash storage that uses less power, space, and cooling, reducing e-waste and supporting greener data centres. How are you seeing this flash-first, low-power approach adopted by Indian data centres and enterprises—and what role does Pure Storage play in accelerating India’s sustainable data infrastructure?

Energy efficiency is a growing priority for businesses everywhere – especially in countries like India, where power demand is rising fast. At Pure Storage, our flash-first, software-optimised architecture is designed to meet these needs head-on.

Our all-flash systems are up to 10x more energy efficient than traditional disk-based setups. That translates to up to 85% lower energy use and carbon emissions, and as much as 17x less e-waste. So, customers aren’t just getting top-tier performance – they’re also making real progress on their sustainability goals.

And with Evergreen//One, we’re giving organisations the flexibility of a cloud-like model, combined with the efficiency and simplicity of all-flash. It’s sustainable infrastructure, delivered as-a-service – perfectly suited to the evolving needs of Indian businesses.

We’re also continuing to push the boundaries of efficient storage. At Pure//Accelerate 2025 this week, we launched our new 300TB DirectFlash Modules. These double the storage density of previous models without using more power – which means customers can scale up without scaling their energy bills.

The evolving Fusion platform, FlashBlade//EXA, and the upcoming AI copilot reflect a strategic push toward autonomous data infrastructure to serve AI workloads. Given the surge in AI/ML workloads in India, how are you tailoring Pure Storage’s platform, including autonomous features and AI copilot capabilities, to meet local market performance, management, and flexibility needs?

As AI adoption accelerates globally — and particularly in India — we’re seeing organisations encounter new infrastructure challenges. The scale and complexity of AI and ML workloads demand performance, simplicity, and flexibility all at once.

At Pure Storage, we’ve built a platform that’s purpose-fit for this shift. The FlashBlase//S Unified Fast & Object platform has a proven track record of supporting Enterprise AI workloads. This is further enhanced with recent innovations like FlashBlade//EXA, using which we’re enabling customers to train AI models faster than ever, with over 10TB/s of read throughput in a single, exabyte-scale namespace. That means massive-scale model training without performance bottlenecks.

To simplify operations, we offer a unified platform with the same Purity operating system across every stage of the AI lifecycle – from data ingestion to inference – reducing operational overhead and making scaling seamless. We’re also proud to offer the industry’s only SLA-backed performance guarantees for AI workloads. For customers, that means confidence that their infrastructure will deliver predictably and reliably as they scale.

Our AI Copilot adds another layer of intelligence – guiding teams through performance management, issue resolution, and even sustainability tracking using natural language. It’s about making infrastructure smarter, more autonomous, and easier to run. And with Evergreen//One, our as-a-service model, customers get the flexibility of cloud with the performance and efficiency of all-flash, ideal for the dynamic needs of AI environments.

In India, we’re seeing strong traction across sectors like healthcare, BFSI, and the public sector. Our platform supports key local needs — like energy efficiency and operational simplicity — helping businesses scale their AI goals with confidence.

In the context of India’s hybrid-cloud and multi-cloud adoption, how do you embed openness into Pure’s offerings, and what has the feedback been from Indian clients on this architectural flexibility?

Openness is foundational to Pure Storage’s architecture, our systems support industry standard REST API integration. Our platform supports hybrid and multi-cloud environments with a unified control plane and Cloud Block Store (CBS) data management software.

Portworx provides Kubernetes storage and data management services across any on-premise, public or hybrid cloud environment.

With Pure Fusion, we bring even greater flexibility – enabling automated, workload-aware provisioning across Pure Storage environments. Admins can manage resources more intelligently, without manual tuning or over-provisioning. This has resonated strongly in India, where enterprises across financial services, manufacturing, and digital-native sectors are scaling rapidly and need future-ready infrastructure.

We’re taking this further with the enterprise data cloud – a new architectural approach that helps organisations manage data, not just storage. It unifies data across environments, brings automation and visibility, and simplifies operations, mirroring the agility of the cloud.

Our customers consistently tell us they value the ability to scale, modernise, and stay in control of their infrastructure, without being locked into rigid ecosystems. With Pure, they get a platform built for flexibility, performance, and long-term innovation – on their terms.