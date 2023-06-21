Pristyn Care, at the forefront of the healthcare revolution, is transforming surgeries through a technology-driven approach to deliver a seamless patient experience: Gaurav Bagga, SVP & Head of Engineering and Product, Pristyn Care

In today’s world, driven by innovation and fueled by visionary dreamers, startups have emerged as agents of change, disrupting traditional industries and challenging the status quo. Pristyn Care, a healthcare startup, stands among these trailblazers, making a profound difference in the lives of millions. In an exclusive interaction with Express Computer, Gaurav Bagga, the SVP and Head of Engineering and Product at Pristyn Care, emphasised the organisation’s unwavering commitment to transforming healthcare. Pristyn Care has not only shattered the barriers of conventional medical care but also unlocked a new realm of possibilities where patients are placed at the core of every decision, ensuring the provision of comprehensive, accessible, and compassionate healthcare solutions. What sets Pristyn Care apart is its unwavering pursuit of excellence, leveraging the power of technology and data-driven insights to optimise every step of the healthcare journey.