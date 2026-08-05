The quiet ambition behind Infineon India’s semiconductor push

“India’s real opportunity is not simply to scale capacity, but to build depth.”

Vinay Balkrishna Shenoy, Managing Director of Infineon Technologies India, does not reach for the numbers most executives lead with, headcount, campus size, chip volumes shipped. He goes straight to a harder question. How much of what India designs, does India actually own? Depth, in his telling, means intellectual property, system-level innovation, and an ecosystem that extends well past the fabrication floor, including materials, design tools, startups, academia, and the pull of domestic demand from automotive, energy, and digital infrastructure. “India has a unique advantage here,” he argues, pointing to that demand as leverage few other geographies can match.

It is a distinction Shenoy has watched play out inside his own organisation. Infineon’s India operation did not start as an innovation centre. It started as a competence centre, built to execute against specifications set elsewhere. That has changed. “Today, Infineon India is a true R&D and innovation hub, contributing directly to global product roadmaps across automotive, IoT, and power electronics,” he says. The more telling phrase comes next, when he describes the nature of that change, a move from supporting innovation to co-owning it, from delivering on predefined tasks to taking responsibility for architecture and product outcomes.

The ambition does not stop there. Shenoy speaks of an India that eventually originates products and technologies for global markets outright, a shift he is careful to note is a heavier lift than it sounds. It demands tighter integration between chip design, software and system engineering, and closer engagement with customers and ecosystem partners than an execution-focused centre ever needed. “The evolution is from execution to influence,” he says, “and towards leadership in shaping global innovation.”

Artificial intelligence runs through nearly every part of that ambition, in ways that cut both directions. On one side, AI is the reason chips need to change at all. Data centres and edge devices are pushing performance and power-efficiency demands that older design approaches struggle to meet. On the other, AI is changing how Infineon’s own engineers work, with the company leaning on AI-driven methods to speed up verification cycles and sharpen design productivity. “AI is not just a new workload,” Shenoy says, “it is redefining the entire semiconductor development paradigm.” The more consequential effect, he suggests, is quieter than either of those. AI is dissolving the old walls between chip design, embedded software and application behaviour, forcing teams that once worked in sequence to work side by side instead.

That convergence, in Shenoy’s account, is bigger than any one technology trend. Semiconductor products are becoming software-defined and application-driven by default, he says, which means the traditional boundaries between hardware and software teams are “blurring rapidly.” Infineon’s India centres are being restructured accordingly, organised less around individual disciplines and more around end-to-end outcomes. Electrification and connected systems are accelerating the same pressure. For an engineering hub like Infineon India, he frames this as opportunity rather than disruption. Value increasingly depends on understanding a full system, not defending one layer of it.

None of this, Shenoy is careful to say, happens in a vacuum. He credits India’s policy push, the incentives and signalling around semiconductor manufacturing and design, with giving global design centres the confidence to invest and take on bigger mandates. But he is equally clear about what is still missing. Execution excellence, in his words, remains the real test. That means deeper industry-academia collaboration, specialised talent at scale, and a policy environment that stays predictable rather than announcing itself in bursts. He adds a caution that sits slightly against the grain of India’s semiconductor enthusiasm, the risk of trying to do too much at once. “Prioritisation” is his word for it, picking the handful of areas where India can actually build global differentiation instead of spreading effort thin across all of them.

Asked what will separate the design centres that matter from the ones that merely grow, Shenoy resists the obvious answer. Scale alone, he says, will not define the leading engineering hubs of the next decade. Influence will. The centres that matter will be the ones that shape product strategy, own meaningful IP, and can move fluidly across chip design, software and application engineering to solve problems that do not respect departmental lines.

It is also, in his framing, how India’s own semiconductor ambitions should eventually be judged. Not by the size of investments announced or the number of engineers hired, but by something harder to count. How many globally relevant products actually originate here, how much intellectual property gets created rather than licensed in, and how often decisions made in Indian design centres shape what the rest of the world builds. “Success will be defined by impact,” Shenoy says, “and how much India contributes to shaping the future of the semiconductor industry.”

It’s a quietly ambitious yardstick, one that trades the comfort of scale metrics for something slower to prove and harder to fake. Whether India’s semiconductor ecosystem gets there will depend on choices well beyond any single company’s control. But for Infineon’s India operation, at least, the direction Shenoy describes is less about doing more of what already works, and more about deciding what it actually wants to own.