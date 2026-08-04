Vertiv has announced new investments at its Tognana technology campus near Padua, Italy, to expand manufacturing and testing capabilities for data centre cooling systems, as demand for AI-ready thermal infrastructure continues to rise globally.

The company said the expansion will double chiller production capacity at the facility by the end of 2026, while a new large-scale testing laboratory is scheduled to become operational in early 2027. The investments are aimed at supporting the growing requirements of AI workloads and high-density computing environments.

The new testing laboratory will enable Vertiv to evaluate large-scale chillers and validate their integration with liquid cooling systems under high-density workloads and extreme temperature conditions. According to the company, the facility will allow customers to verify thermal performance under expected deployment scenarios, helping accelerate the implementation of increasingly complex cooling infrastructure.

Commenting on the expansion, Gio Albertazzi, Chief Executive Officer, Vertiv, said, “AI is driving thermal demands that didn’t exist two years ago, with higher densities, faster deployment demands, and no room to compromise on reliability. The expansion at Tognana puts us further ahead with more manufacturing capacity, integrated testing, and advanced thermal management systems built for current and future generations of silicon. This investment reinforces our position at the front of the curve.”

The Tognana campus serves as one of Vertiv’s primary global centres for cooling technology development, bringing together research and development, product management, manufacturing, integrated testing and customer engagement under one location.

The site also houses a Customer Experience Centre, where enterprise customers and consultants can participate in witness testing of cooling technologies across the thermal management chain under real-world operating conditions before deployment.

Vertiv said the expanded manufacturing and testing capabilities will strengthen its ability to support customers deploying AI infrastructure and high-performance computing environments that require increasingly sophisticated thermal management systems.

The investment reflects the growing demand for advanced cooling technologies as AI-driven data centres continue to increase rack densities and power requirements, making thermal management a critical component of next-generation digital infrastructure.