Reinventing the digital workplace: Why infrastructure modernization will define the digital-first era

By Navdeep Narula, Executive Director Client Endpoint solutions, Ingram Micro India

The digital workplace is changing more than it has in decades. Initially moving toward remote and hybrid working environments, companies are now looking at how they can rethink their operations to better collaborate, secure their data, and provide improved experiences. The infrastructure that companies have created has changed from being the basic building blocks of IT operations to now being the foundational elements for business agility, employee productivity and improving customer engagement.

This transformation is happening during an era when enterprise technology investment was booming globally. Gartner anticipates total global IT spending will exceed $6.15 trillion by 2026, growing 10.8% YOY, with significant contributions from AI infrastructure and data centre investments. For enterprises navigating this shift, infrastructure modernization is no longer optional. It is central to remaining competitive in an increasingly digital-first economy.

The Workplace Has Moved Beyond Physical Boundaries

In the past, employees worked in offices and used dependable networks, today’s world is completely different. Workers have many tools available to complete their jobs. In addition, they work from several locations, use a variety of devices, and leverage the cloud and AI applications to meet their various job demands.

With companies adopting hybrid-working models, users now expect great digital experiences regardless of where they work (office/home) and what type of device they are using (smartphone/tablet/laptop). As a result, the importance of a proper digital workplace is becoming increasingly important. Companies are focused less on providing a reliable connection with little downtime, and more on building experience-based infrastructure that delivers low latency, AI-powered automation, comprehensive security, and the ability to access applications and data without interruption.

Endpoints Have Become Strategic Business Assets

The transformed significance of endpoints is among the most impactful advances in enterprise IT in recent years. Previously viewed as simply replacing the operational hardware of an organization’s employees, endpoints today are considered not only a vital component for employees in working productively but also play an essential role in interacting with the enterprise’s ecosystem.

According to a recent IDC white paper published by AMD, more than 80% of organizations surveyed have deployed, piloted, or plan to deploy AI PCs in the near future, as enterprises prepare to integrate AI into their workflows. Furthermore, 70% of organizations plan to implement AI for employee workflows within the next two years.

Modern endpoints are expected to support enhanced capabilities for artificial intelligence-assisted computing, predictive maintenance, intelligent battery management, advanced collaboration capabilities, and real-time security. In parallel, IT personnel face increasing pressure to manage an increasingly complex and expansive endpoint ecosystem, which often includes remote employees, multiple operating systems, and hybrid work configurations.

The Convergence of Cloud, Edge, and Endpoint Ecosystems

The next stage of digital transformation will be characterized by the convergence of cloud, edge, and endpoint technologies. Cloud computing has transformed how businesses leverage IT infrastructure and services. With the proliferation of AI workloads as well as the growth of IoT ecosystems and real-time analytics, businesses are becoming increasingly aware of the shortcomings associated with relying on centralized cloud environments to support their digital transformation efforts.

The convergence of various industries including manufacturing, healthcare, retail, BFSI, logistics and smart infrastructure has an ever-increasing reliance on distributed computing architecture for real-time decision making. In this convergence, endpoints have transitioned from simply being passive access devices to now becoming intelligent edge nodes that are capable of processing AI workloads natively at the endpoints and connecting in an integrated manner with cloud orchestration platforms.

Security and Experience Must Evolve Together

With more organizations working digitally than ever before, there has been an increase in cyber security challenges in the workplace. According to data from research firms, browsers have become a common target for attackers because of the increased use of cloud-based applications and hybrid work models used by many organizations today.

As a result, companies are making more investments into solutions such as browser isolation, endpoint security, and artificial intelligence based solutions that can detect potential threats. With this said, security and user experience must no longer be addressed as separate entities. Organizations need a single cohesive infrastructure for security, observability, endpoint management and cloud governance to effectively manage their distributed environments.

What This Means for the Channel Ecosystem

As companies modify their organization’s infrastructure, the overall role of the channel ecosystem is changing completely. Today’s clients are no longer simply searching for stand-alone technology products; rather, they prefer integrated solutions that include cloud computing, cyber security, artificial intelligence readiness, edge computing capabilities, full service life cycles, financing options, and fully managed user experiences.

As a result, channel partners have an opportunity to move beyond being traditional transactional vendors and become strategic transformation partners. The future channel ecosystem will require more and more expertise in areas including hybrid cloud orchestration, the deployment of AI infrastructures, device lifecycle management, security integration, sustainability frameworks, and the development of consumption-based service models.

Infrastructure Modernization Will Define the Next Decade

The way we work in the future will be determined not only by the apps we use or the algorithms we’ve developed for AI. Rather, the quality, longevity and smarts of the supporting infrastructure underpinning applications and AI models matter most.

Organisations that embrace a modern, holistic infrastructure approach to cloud, edge, endpoint and security ecosystems will find themselves in a much stronger position to generate new ideas that will increase employee satisfaction, and quickly adapt to the evolving demands of consumers.

For both enterprises and channel partners, this is not just another technology refresh cycle; it is about reinventing how all organizations conduct business in a future with AI, always-on connectivity and total integration.