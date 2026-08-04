SAP Labs India hosted the latest edition of SAP Startup Social, bringing together startups, enterprises, investors, policymakers and ecosystem partners to accelerate the adoption of enterprise AI and deep technologies across India.

The flagship innovation platform was supported by the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), Nasscom and the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce (IGCC), highlighting growing collaboration between industry, government and the startup ecosystem to foster enterprise innovation.

The event attracted participation from organisations including AWS, Google, McKinsey, Shell, Capgemini and Accenture, alongside venture capital firms such as Chiratae Ventures, Celesta Capital and Bluehill Capital. Participants represented sectors including manufacturing, banking and financial services, energy, oil and gas, consulting and global capability centres (GCCs).

Startup Studio showcases enterprise AI innovation

A key highlight of the event was the SAP Startup Studio Cohort 2026, comprising 16 startups developing solutions across enterprise AI, agentic systems, robotics, industrial intelligence, quantum-safe cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure, sustainable manufacturing and enterprise automation.

The cohort includes ANSCER Robotics, Oorja, Vizionsys Technologies, Astrikos, Drishya AI, Endee Labs, Grevoro, Quanfluence, QNu Labs, FUSKI AI, Ardent Privacy, Neoflo, SaarthiOS, Perceptory AI Labs, SecuAI and Pulse Energy.

Through SAP’s six-month Startup Studio accelerator programme, these startups work with SAP’s product, engineering and domain experts to develop enterprise-ready technologies designed to address complex business challenges and scale across industries.

During the event, participating startups showcased their solutions through dedicated innovation pods, engaging directly with enterprise customers, investors and policymakers exploring emerging enterprise technologies.

Commenting on the initiative, Sindhu Gangadharan, Managing Director, SAP Labs India and President, Indo-German Chamber of Commerce, said, “At SAP, we believe meaningful innovation happens when breakthrough technologies are anchored in real business context and can deliver measurable value at scale. Scaling enterprise AI requires much more than powerful models. It requires trusted business data, deep process expertise, strong governance and intelligence embedded into the applications and workflows people use every day. SAP Startup Social brings together startups, enterprises, investors and ecosystem partners to co-create and accelerate the adoption of emerging technologies. We are proud to showcase the 2026 Startup Studio Cohort, which reflects the depth of innovation emerging from India and the opportunity to transform breakthrough ideas into enterprise impact.”

Building enterprise-ready innovation

SAP said the Startup Social platform aims to bridge the gap between innovation and enterprise adoption by connecting founders with SAP’s global product and engineering teams, enterprise customers, strategic partners and investors.

Through programmes such as SAP Startup Studio, startups receive technical guidance, business mentorship and opportunities to co-innovate with customers, helping accelerate the commercialisation of enterprise technologies.

Since its launch in 2016, SAP Startup Social has evolved into one of India’s largest corporate-led innovation platforms, bringing together more than 2,000 participants from the country’s startup, enterprise and investment ecosystem.

SAP Labs India said it will continue investing in talent, technology platforms and ecosystem partnerships to support startups building trusted, responsible and enterprise-ready AI solutions capable of driving digital transformation across industries.