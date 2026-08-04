From heatmaps to predictive workspaces: How AI-led spatial analytics is redefining enterprise real estate decisions

By Rupesh Kumar, Chief Product & Technology Officer, WeWork India

A decade ago, workplace data meant one thing – attendance. Who showed up, which desks were occupied, how full a floor looked at 2 pm on a Tuesday. Badge swipes, desk sensors and room bookings all rolled up into a single number indicating utilisation. That number told you whether a space was full or empty, but never the reasons behind it. Hybrid work has made that gap hard to ignore. Enterprises today aren’t just asking whether employees are coming in. They want to know why they’re choosing to, which spaces actually help teams collaborate, and what the office will need to look like in six months rather than six years.

The stakes behind those questions are only getting bigger. India’s office stock has grown from around 760 million sq. ft. in 2020 to over 900 million sq. ft. today, and AI-driven demand alone could add close to 80 million sq. ft. more by the end of the decade. Offices are multiplying faster than the old ways of measuring them can keep pace with. Utilisation was never built to answer these questions. It counts people; it doesn’t explain behaviour. That’s where AI-led spatial analytics comes in, not as another layer of measurement, but as a way to finally understand what a workspace needs next, instead of just what happened in it yesterday.

We looked into this ourselves in our research report – AI and the Future of Flexible Workspaces, a study covering Indian enterprises across GCCs, BFSI, IT services, SaaS companies, and AI-native startups. The pattern that came through was fairly consistent: as AI takes over routine tasks, people spend more of their time on the things that need a room full of people – problem-solving, decision-making, working across functions.

Desk occupancy doesn’t capture much of that. It shows up instead in meeting rooms, collaboration zones, project spaces, and the informal conversations happening around them. So an office can look underutilised on paper and still be doing exactly what it’s meant to. Counting desks was never going to tell you that. What matters is whether people can actually work together in the space they’ve been given.

Traditional workspace reports are built to explain the past. What businesses need now is something that helps them get ahead of the future. Part of the reason this matters more today is that workforce planning has gotten harder to predict. Hiring for AI roles is growing fast, and yet nearly half of enterprises say AI has actually made headcount planning more difficult, not less. Companies know they’re going to grow. They’re just not always sure when, where, or how fast.

This is where predictive analytics comes into play. Instead of betting on one forecast, organisations can plan for a handful of scenarios at once, including anticipating demand, allocating space before it’s needed, and getting infrastructure ready ahead of growth rather than scrambling after it. This allows real estate decisions to become more proactive instead of reactive. That same uncertainty is a big part of why more enterprises are turning to flexible workspaces, ones that can adapt with demand rather than lock in assumptions years in advance.

Real estate planning cycles are moving faster today. Most enterprises now work off horizons that would have seemed short five years ago, and the flex sector has grown to meet that shift, with India’s flexible workspace stock rising from around 33 million sq. ft. in 2020 to over 100 million sq. ft. today. A lot of organisations are settling into a core-plus-flex model: a permanent HQ anchored by flexible space that can expand or contract as the business needs it to. GCCs, in particular, are driving this shift as they scale up their India operations. What’s emerging is real estate portfolio managed off live business data, not assumptions locked in years earlier.

It isn’t just where enterprises are housing their teams that’s changing, it’s how those spaces are designed. As routine work gets automated, teams are getting leaner and more senior. Our research also found that nearly half of professional services firms, and almost all AI-native startups, expect their India workforce to skew more senior over the next three to five years. Senior, cross-functional teams don’t need what junior, task-heavy teams need.

They need reliable digital infrastructure, video conferencing that actually works, meeting rooms built for real discussion rather than desk-heavy floor plans. Design has to follow how teams actually behave, how they collaborate, which spaces they gravitate toward, where the friction shows up, rather than a standard template applied to every office. That shift in design is pushing many enterprises to rethink how they manage workplaces altogether, bringing space, design, technology, and workplace operations together under a single integrated approach. This creates greater consistency and allows workplaces to adapt more quickly as business needs evolve.

The next generation of workspaces won’t be defined by how much data they collect, but by how intelligently they use it. As AI becomes embedded in business strategy, workspaces are becoming more responsive, adapting to changing employee behaviours and business needs in real time rather than through periodic reviews.

This shift increasingly becomes a competitive differentiator. With most Indian enterprises planning to accelerate AI adoption over the next two years, and many already establishing AI centres of excellence, the quality of the workspace is emerging as a key factor in attracting and retaining top talent. The office is no longer just a place where work happens; it’s an integral part of the employee experience. Organisations that succeed will be those that use data to create workspaces that are flexible, intuitive and aligned with the way employees work today.

AI-powered spatial analytics allows organisations to move beyond tracking occupancy to understanding how spaces are actually used, anticipating future demand and continuously refining the workplace experience. The workspaces that stand out in the years ahead won’t necessarily be the ones collecting the most data. They’ll be the ones using that data to make better decisions and create environments that evolve with their people and business. After all, the real value of workspace intelligence isn’t knowing where employees sat yesterday, it’s understanding what they’ll need to do their best work tomorrow.