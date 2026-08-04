Wealth-tech platform Ionic Wealth has launched Ionic Wealth AI, an institutional-grade wealth intelligence feature designed to deliver personalised portfolio insights by combining investors’ historical mutual fund data with AI-powered market intelligence.

The new feature looks at up to 20 years of mutual fund transaction history, which is accessed through Mutual Fund Central (MF Central) with the user’s permission, and combines it with Ionic Wealth’s expert knowledge of markets, economics, and asset types to provide investment insights that consider the user’s specific situation.

The company says that the AI platform goes beyond regular portfolio dashboards by looking at how an investor’s portfolio and investment habits change over time, spotting patterns, risks, and long-term trends before giving personalised advice based on past investment behaviour and current market conditions.

Unlike general AI tools that don’t have access to an investor’s financial history, Ionic Wealth AI keeps track of an investor’s financial background over time, allowing for insights that are specific to each person’s investment journey instead of just looking at the overall market.

Commenting on the launch, Srikanth Subramanian, CEO and co-founder, Ionic Wealth, said, “AI has made information more accessible, but access alone doesn’t lead to better decisions. Investors increasingly need an understanding of how each decision fits within their broader and long-term financial goals. Our approach is to use AI to augment human capital, bringing institutional investment knowledge into the context of each investor’s financial journey.”

The feature is available through the Ionic Wealth mobile application and operates via a secure, consent-based integration with Mutual Fund Central, allowing investors to control the financial information shared with the platform.

Ionic Wealth said the platform combines investors’ current portfolio data with historical investment records and institutional market expertise to build a longitudinal view of wealth creation, helping users understand how evolving market conditions relate to their own financial objectives and investment decisions.

Launched in 2024, Ionic Wealth, a wholly owned subsidiary of Angel One Wealth Limited, focuses on serving India’s emerging high-net-worth (HNI) and ultra-high-net-worth (UHNI) investors through a technology-driven wealth management platform offering investment opportunities across multiple asset classes, digital advisory services and personalised wealth planning. The company said AI will play an increasingly important role in enhancing investment insights, improving advisory productivity and supporting the scalable delivery of personalised wealth management services.