How AI is reshaping insurance: Inside ICICI Lombard’s technology-first transformation

Artificial intelligence is rapidly moving from pilot projects to the core of insurance operations. From underwriting and customer engagement to claims servicing and product personalization, insurers are leveraging AI and automation to simplify processes, improve decision-making and deliver more seamless customer experiences.

ICICI Lombard’s launch of 25 new offerings to mark its silver jubilee reflects this shift. While the announcements span health, motor, home and travel insurance, the larger story lies in how the insurer is embedding AI and digital technologies across the insurance lifecycle to create a more intelligent and connected operating model.

One of the most significant developments is the company’s AI-powered health underwriting platform. Traditionally, underwriting has been a manual and time-intensive process involving multiple touchpoints and document verification. The new platform enables customers to complete a guided digital journey, with AI evaluating responses in real time against underwriting guidelines. The result is faster policy issuance, greater consistency in risk assessment and an improved customer experience.

ICICI Lombard is also expanding the role of conversational AI beyond customer support. Its multilingual Voice AI platform enables customers to enquire about policies, make modifications and even complete policy purchases through natural voice interactions. According to the company, the platform has already handled more than one million customer conversations, demonstrating how AI is evolving into a key digital engagement channel rather than simply an automation tool.

Another area where technology is driving change is embedded insurance. Through its IL TakeCare app, ICICI Lombard has introduced an AI-powered travel planner that creates personalised itineraries based on a user’s destination, travel dates and preferences while integrating travel insurance into the planning journey. The approach reflects a broader industry trend of embedding insurance within digital ecosystems, making protection a seamless part of the customer experience.

Digital servicing is another pillar of the company’s transformation strategy. Its new digital insurance branch combines self-service capabilities with assisted digital support, enabling customers to purchase policies, complete KYC, submit documents and register claims through a largely paperless experience. The insurer has also introduced digitally managed roadside assistance services designed to improve response times and customer convenience.

Beyond customer-facing innovations, these initiatives point to a broader technology strategy built on cloud infrastructure, AI and automation. As insurers modernise legacy systems, the ability to connect data, automate workflows and deliver personalised services at scale is becoming a competitive differentiator.

For the insurance industry, the focus is shifting from digitising individual processes to building AI-enabled enterprises where technology supports every stage of the customer journey. ICICI Lombard’s latest initiatives illustrate how insurers are increasingly using AI not only to improve operational efficiency but also to redefine underwriting, customer engagement and service delivery in a digital-first world.