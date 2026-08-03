Why disconnected customer data is becoming enterprise AI’s biggest roadblock

By Sameer Narkar, Founder & CEO, Konnect Insights

Enterprise AI spending is growing. Faster than most IT budgets have grown in a long time. The boardroom question has moved from “do we invest in AI?” to “why isn’t it delivering?”, and the answer, more often than not, isn’t the model. It’s the data sitting underneath it.

This isn’t a volume problem. Enterprises have more customer data than they know what to do with.

Every support ticket, social post, CRM entry, call recording, and review generates a signal. The problem is where those signals end up, in separate platforms, bought by separate teams, at separate points over the last decade.

That’s how most customer tech stacks got built. A helpdesk here because support needed one. A social listening tool because marketing asked for it. A CRM from one vendor, analytics from another. Each purchase made sense at the time. Collectively, they’ve produced an architecture where no single system can see the full customer picture.

The Silo Problem AI Can’t Fix From Inside

AI embedded in a siloed tool gets smarter within that tool. A CRM with AI learns more about CRM data. A contact centre platform with AI gets better at handling call data. Genuinely useful, at the operational level.

But those aren’t the questions that land in a CEO’s inbox. When leadership wants to understand what’s driving a spike in complaints, the answer is spread across three or four systems at once. The CRM has part of it. The ticketing platform has another slice. Social listening holds a third. No AI sitting inside any single one of those can assemble the full story.

That’s what I mean by the disconnected data problem. It’s also why so many enterprise AI projects look great in demos and then go quiet.

The Real Cost Shows Up in Three Places

First: decisions happen late. If building a unified customer view means coordinating multiple teams and reconciling exports from different platforms, you’re making calls on incomplete information, often well after it would have mattered.

Second: cross-channel patterns stay invisible. A customer who complained on social media last Tuesday, opened a ticket on Thursday, and is now flagging as churn risk in the CRM, that’s a pattern worth acting on. But it only exists if all three data sources are connected. In most organisations, nobody sees it.

Third: the AI underperforms. Models queried on partial data give partial answers. If the system can’t see the complete customer journey, it can’t reason over it. The quality of AI output is bounded, directly, by the quality of the data architecture it sits on.

The Architecture Question Nobody Wants to Answer

More AI on top of broken infrastructure doesn’t help. What’s needed is a unified data layer, something that pulls social listening, ticketing, CRM, engagement history, and analytics into a single view before intelligence gets applied. Not slow syncs between separate databases. A platform designed from day one to hold every channel together in one place.

That’s when AI starts doing what it’s actually capable of. Reasoning across the complete customer picture. Surfacing patterns that span months and channels. Answering strategic questions that no individual tool could get to alone.

The Competitive Edge in This is Boring But Real

The enterprises that extract the most value from AI over the next few years won’t necessarily have the most sophisticated models. They’ll be the ones who gave those models something useful to work with.

AI can only know what it can see. Most enterprise AI right now is operating with a partial view. Fixing that isn’t a step you take before starting AI adoption. It’s the work itself.