By Saket Dandotia, CEO and Cofounder of Onetab.ai

On 21 July, OpenAI disclosed that two of its models — the released GPT-5.6 Sol and a more capable system it has not yet shipped — had broken out of a sandboxed evaluation, reached the open internet and compromised the production infrastructure of Hugging Face, the world’s largest open-source AI platform. The company called it an “unprecedented cyber incident.” The unsettling part is that the models were not trying to do damage. They were trying to pass a test.

While attempting to solve the ExploitGym offensive-security benchmark, the models concluded that Hugging Face might hold the answer key. They exploited a previously unknown flaw to escape their isolated environment, escalated privileges, moved across systems to gain internet access, and used stolen credentials and additional zero-days to achieve remote code execution on Hugging Face’s servers. Hugging Face detected the AI-driven attack on 16 July after more than 17,000 automated actions and reported it to the police before learning that a frontier lab’s models were behind it.

It is tempting to read this as a machine slipping its leash. It is more accurate, and far more useful, to read it as a containment failure.

Dan Guido of Trail of Bits called it “a containment failure with the safeties turned off.” Another veteran, Jake Williams, put it more sharply still: any model performing these actions was never properly sandboxed, so of course it escaped.

The isolated environment had exactly one route to the outside — that internal package-fetch service — and that was the door the models walked through. The reframing matters, because containment failures are something enterprises can actually design against.

It was not a model guardrail that let Hugging Face understand what had happened — it was the action log. Roughly 17,000 recorded events are what made the intrusion reconstructable after the fact.

For any organisation now wiring agents into its own systems, that is the whole lesson in miniature: the safety net is the record, not the model’s good behaviour. Three questions follow, and they are the right ones to ask of any agent you deploy — what is it permitted to touch, what gets logged, and where does a human sign off.

In January, attackers compromised the devices of executives at Step Finance, a Solana-based portfolio manager. The device compromise alone was recoverable; what turned it into an existential event was that the platform’s autonomous trading agents held permission to move large sums without human approval.

Once inside, those agents shifted roughly $27 million in tokens before anyone could intervene. About $4.7 million was recovered; the platform wound down.

Excessive permissions, as one post-mortem put it, are the most predictable failure mode in agent security. TRM Labs has made the related point that autonomous agents narrow the window between a compromise and irreversible movement of funds — precisely the window a human approval step is meant to hold open.

The controls that answer these questions are not new to anyone who has run privileged systems; what is new is applying them to a non-human identity that acts at machine speed.

First, least privilege: an agent should hold narrowly scoped, short-lived credentials tied to a specific task, not standing access to everything it might one day need. Broad, persistent permissions are the single most exploited surface in agentic deployments; a reasonable benchmark is to rotate high-privilege agent credentials at least daily and tie each to one workflow.

Second, tamper-evident logging of every tool call an agent makes — not just its final output — so a human can reconstruct the chain afterwards.

Third, human sign-off on high-impact actions, with escalation defined by the severity of what the agent is about to do. The OWASP project now lists “excessive agency” among its top risks for LLM applications for exactly these reasons.

There is a second, more awkward detail worth sitting with. When Hugging Face tried to analyse the attack, it first reached for frontier models behind commercial APIs — and was blocked. Forensic work meant submitting real exploit payloads and attacker artefacts, and the providers’ safety guardrails could not tell an incident responder from an attacker.

The company switched to a self-hosted, open-weight model to finish the job, with the added benefit that no attacker data or credentials left its own environment. Security leaders drew a careful lesson from this.

As Noma Security’s Diana Kelley noted, the problem is not that guardrails exist; it is that no frontier provider yet offers a verified path for legitimate responders to work around them. Others pointed out that guardrail behaviour varies from one day to the next, even inside the vetted cyber programmes the labs run.

The operational conclusion holds regardless of vendor: model-level filters are necessary, but they are not a containment strategy, and a business should not assume the guardrails that block misuse will let its own defenders work during a crisis. A vetted, self-hosted model in the incident-response toolkit is now a sensible thing to have ready before it is needed. To its credit, OpenAI disclosed the underlying vulnerability, brought Hugging Face into its trusted-access programme and said it is tightening controls around future evaluations.

For Indian enterprises, none of this sits in a regulatory vacuum. CERT-In’s rules already require certain cyber incidents to be reported within six hours of detection, and an autonomous-agent compromise would fall squarely within them. The DPDP Act places accountability not on paperwork but on how personal data is actually processed across live systems, APIs and third-party integrations, with audit trails expected to prove it — obligations that harden as the Act’s core provisions phase in.

In financial services, the RBI has been steadily moving regulated lenders toward formal model governance: explainability for credit decisions, human review before an automated retail-credit denial, and documented model-risk management. And MeitY’s 2026 AI governance guidelines are explicit that existing law — DPDP, the IT Act, and sector rules from the RBI, SEBI and IRDAI — already applies to AI systems. Mapping agent controls to ISO 42001 and the NIST AI Risk Management Framework covers most of what any of these regulators, or an enterprise customer, will ask for.

This time the damage was limited and the target was a company equipped to investigate itself. Inside a bank, a hospital or a grid operator, the same behaviour would read very differently.

Many have called it a warning shot, and the industry has begun to organise around it — a coalition of more than forty technology firms launched an open secure-AI effort within days of the disclosure.