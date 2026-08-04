Dabur India has announced a multi-year collaboration with Accenture to strengthen its data and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities as the FMCG major looks to accelerate enterprise-wide digital transformation, improve business agility and drive long-term profitable growth.

The initiative builds on Dabur’s ongoing investments in cloud infrastructure and digital core modernisation, with the company aiming to create a unified data foundation that supports AI-led decision-making across key business functions.

As part of the collaboration, Accenture will help Dabur consolidate internal and external, structured and unstructured data into a centralised data lake. The company said the integrated data architecture will enable standardised and automated data flows while improving governance and data reliability across the enterprise.

The new platform will also support the deployment of AI-powered control towers and digital dashboards, providing leadership teams with real-time visibility into key business metrics and enabling faster responses to changing market conditions.

The collaboration will focus on applying advanced analytics and AI to identify opportunities for revenue growth and cost optimisation while improving supply chain responsiveness and end-to-end visibility across finance, procurement, marketing and sales operations.

Dabur also plans to introduce generative AI-powered conversational assistants that will allow business users to interact with enterprise data using natural language, enabling faster access to insights and supporting more informed decision-making.

Commenting on the initiative, Manas Mehra, Global Chief Information Officer, Dabur India, said, “At Dabur, our AI strategy is focused on enabling faster, more informed decisions in response to evolving consumer expectations and dynamic market conditions. By building a digital brain on strong data foundations and advanced AI, we are embedding intelligence across the enterprise. Our collaboration with Accenture will help us sense demand more accurately, respond with greater agility and deliver sharper insights with stronger governance.”

According to the companies, the programme will prioritise high-impact AI use cases focused on value realisation, spend optimisation and EBITDA margin expansion. Beyond technology implementation, Accenture will also support Dabur in redesigning operating models, talent capabilities and governance frameworks required to sustain AI adoption at scale.

Ankur Chaudhary, Managing Director and Lead – Products Group, India Business, Accenture, said, “FMCG companies are navigating increasing complexity, from diversified portfolios to fast-changing consumer expectations. Dabur’s AI-led reinvention is both timely and strategic. By strengthening its data foundation and embedding AI into core processes, Dabur can make faster decisions, improve demand sensing and build more resilient operations, creating a stronger platform for purpose-led, profitable growth.”

The latest engagement extends Dabur’s ongoing digital transformation journey with Accenture and reflects the company’s broader strategy of operationalising AI across its business functions to improve efficiency, strengthen decision-making and enhance long-term competitiveness.