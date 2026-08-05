BLUE launches AI-powered video infrastructure platform, targets 10x revenue growth by FY30

BLUE (KGraph AI Solutions) has launched an AI-native enterprise video infrastructure platform built on what it describes as the world’s first semantic video codec, and said it is targeting 10x revenue growth by FY30.

The platform is designed to help organisations managing large-scale CCTV deployments reduce infrastructure costs while making video data searchable and AI-ready. According to the company, the technology can reduce bandwidth consumption by up to 90%, lower video storage costs by up to 10 times, reduce compute requirements for semantic video retrieval by 5–10 times, and cut operational expenses by 30–40%.

BLUE said the platform replaces conventional video storage and retrieval approaches by converting surveillance footage into a machine-queryable data layer using AI-native compression, semantic indexing and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG).

The company said the platform has already been deployed with enterprises including Britannia Industries, Haldiram’s, HPCL, Connaught Plaza Restaurants (McDonald’s North and East India licensee) and Mumbai Aviation Fuel Farm Facility (MAFFFL).

According to the company, the offering is aimed at sectors such as manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, fuel retail and quick-service restaurants, where large-scale video surveillance generates significant storage and infrastructure costs.

“Today, more than a billion CCTV cameras are deployed worldwide, yet the vast majority of video generated by these systems remains an untapped source of enterprise intelligence,” said Kunal Kislay, Chief Executive Officer of BLUE (KGraph AI Solutions).

“The compression technology within BLUE is helping us onboard hundreds of cameras across sites on a common platform,” said Pradeep V., Group Manager – IT, Britannia Industries Limited.