Transforming E-commerce Retail: Fiona Tan, CTO, Wayfair

In a rapidly evolving world of e-commerce, where technological advancements continue to reshape consumer experiences and industry landscapes, Fiona Tan, CTO, Wayfair, speaks with Express Computer about the transformative impact of technology on e-commerce retail. With its global prominence in the home goods retail sector, Wayfair is at the forefront of harnessing innovation to create seamless, personalised shopping experiences for its customers.

She discusses the role of emerging technologies, personalised customer experiences, and the challenges of the industry. Tan elaborates on Wayfair’s new Tech Development Centre in India, its focus on innovation and improving customer experiences, and the collaborative environment fostering knowledge sharing. She emphasises the importance of creating seamless experiences for customers and suppliers and highlights the unique challenges of selling home goods online.

She also provides insights into Wayfair’s mission and future plans for enhancing its global e-commerce platform.