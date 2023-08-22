ZeroFox positioned as leader in the SPARK Matrix for digital risk protection by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced that it has named ZeroFox as a 2023 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix: Digital Risk Protection, 2023.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions’ SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix™. The study offers strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Akshay Parmar, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, “ZeroFox’s External Cybersecurity Platform offers a complete solution backed by AI technology with a skilled team of analysts to deliver comprehensive external threat intelligence, protection, and responsive measures.” “The company’s key differentiated offerings include Global Disruption Network (GDN), Managed Intelligence Services, UDRP dispute filings, On-demand investigations, disruption via Google Web Risk and accurate alerts by expert analysts, Physical Security Intelligence / Protection, PII Removal and DFIR and Response Readiness Services, and Breach Services. Owing to ZeroFox’s overall sophisticated digital risk protection offerings, ability to cater to a wide range of use cases, robust strategy and roadmap, the company has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact and is positioned as a leader in the 2023 SPARK Matrix™: Digital Risk Protection.” adds Akshay.

“We’re thrilled to be named as a technology leader in Quadrant Knowledge Solutions’ SPARK Matrix™ for Digital Risk Protection. As technology advances, the digital landscape provides a challenging landscape for modern security professionals. Understanding this growing challenge, we developed a digital risk protection solution that allows security teams to stay ahead of adversaries and protect their organizations’ digital presence across the entire internet – no matter how quickly it changes,” shared John Prestridge, Chief Product Officer at ZeroFox. “It’s rewarding to see the hard work put into these capabilities receive such high praise.”

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions defines Digital Risk Protection (DRP) solution as:

“A digital risk protection (DRP) solution protects organizations from cyber threats by identifying and eliminating attacks in real-time across the organizations’ digital-facing assets, including social media channels, IoT devices, and even third-party vendors exposed to various forms of digital threats.“

A DRP solution provides visibility into the surface, dark web, and deep web to identify potential threats. It protects all external-facing assets such as websites, third-party transactions, data sharing, mobile apps, cloud landscape, social media channels, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and third-party vendors from cyber threats. The solution detects, prevents, and responds to various types of cyber threats by assigning a risk score to each identified vulnerability so that the critical ones can be addressed and remediated on priority. A DRP solution offers actionable and intelligent insights into various digital assets that are prone to risks and thus enable organizations to develop robust solutions to mitigate threats and offer better protection. An advanced DRP platform leverages AI/ML technologies such as neural-based detection, scam intelligence, self-adjustable scoring, and others to detect the illegitimate use of digital assets across a wide range of resources. These resources include domain names, mobile app stores, social media, messengers, deep & dark web, and phishing databases.