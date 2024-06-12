We are enhancing rural insurance with digital innovations: Casparus Kromhout, MD & CEO, Shriram Life Insurance Company

In an exclusive interview, Casparus Kromhout, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Shriram Life Insurance Company speaks about the significant changes witnessed in the country’s technology landscape over the past 15 years. He attributes this progress to the Indian Government’s efforts in creating a robust digital infrastructure, particularly benefiting rural markets. The remarkable increase in internet users has expanded access to digital services across the country. Shriram Life Insurance, under Kromhout’s leadership, has emerged as a key player in serving rural India, leveraging this digital transformation to reach and support underserved communities.

Watch the full insightful interview: