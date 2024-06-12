Express Computer

Personalised healthcare for every individual, made possible with GenAI

Personalised healthcare for every individual, made possible with GenAI

Guest BlogsNews
By Express Computer
By Shikha Singhal, Principal – Data Science CoE, Axtria

In a world where technological breakthroughs shape every aspect of our lives, healthcare stands on the cusp of a groundbreaking transformation. Diseases like cancer, heart problems, brain disorders, diabetes, and infectious illnesses continue to be major concerns. But right now, we are seeing technology making waves: artificial intelligence (AI) and, more recently, generative artificial intelligence (GenAI). Both are changing the game by helping us detect these diseases earlier and more accurately and relaying that information to doctors and patients in exciting ways.

Take cancer, for example. With AI analyzing X-rays, CT scans, and MRI images, we are detecting tumors in breast, lung, skin, and prostate cancers sooner than ever. By scrutinizing patterns and advancing diagnosis, AI extends its reach beyond imaging, delving into areas like heart rate analysis for comprehensive healthcare solutions. When it comes to cardiovascular issues, AI can look at the data and predict problems like arrhythmias or heart failure before they happen.

Even with diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, where spotting the signs early is crucial, AI is stepping in. By examining brain scans and even changes in voice or hand movements, AI can give us a heads-up before symptoms start showing.

It’s not just about spotting diseases early. AI is helping us manage conditions like diabetes better by predicting things like eye problems before they happen, just by looking at a person’s medical history and genes.

Infectious diseases like tuberculosis and COVID-19? AI has got our back there, too. By analyzing massive amounts of data, it can help us spot outbreaks early and figure out how dangerous they might be. From liver problems to trouble breathing to issues with our bones and joints, AI is helping us catch problems before they become serious. It is like having an extra pair of eyes, helping doctors give us the best care possible.

Imagine a future where diseases are intercepted long before they manifest symptoms—a future where early detection becomes synonymous with prevention. AI is helping to detect the subtlest signs of life-threatening diseases faster than humans can. The result? Timely interventions, improved prognoses, and, ultimately, lives saved.

Even the technology itself is advancing rapidly. We’re now enjoying the fruits of GenAI, moving beyond pattern detection and into the realm of hyper-personalised care. GenAI’s user-friendly interfaces and cultivated responses are creating seamless healthcare interactions. Imagine receiving tailored medical advice based on your history, effortless appointment scheduling, and meaningful conversations—all facilitated by GenAI. It’s not just transforming healthcare delivery; it is enhancing the very experience of being a patient.

No two individuals are alike, and their medical needs should not be either. GenAI understands this implicitly. By analyzing a pool of patient data—from medical records to genetic predispositions—AI can tailor treatment plans to suit each patient’s unique biology and circumstances. This personalized approach to medicine holds the promise of more effective treatments, fewer adverse reactions, and better outcomes for patients worldwide.

Shaping the future of healthcare:

As we gaze into the future of healthcare, one thing becomes abundantly clear: AI and machine learning (ML) are thriving. With a projected market size of $66.62 billion in 2024 and an anticipated yearly growth rate of 20.80% through 20301, GenAI will redefine healthcare delivery. From precision medicine to telehealth integration, the possibilities and positive health outcomes are limitless.

