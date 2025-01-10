We are inducting new technology platforms and building people competencies, to help create a smarter business: Pyush Maheshwari, Head of IT, Luminous

In an era where digital transformation is a cornerstone for staying competitive, Luminous has embraced innovative technologies and strategies to redefine its business landscape. Under the leadership of Pyush Maheshwari, Head IT, the company is leveraging AI, IoT, and advanced analytics to enhance customer experience, optimise operations, and build a smarter, more agile organisation. From a seamless eCommerce platform to real-time plant monitoring systems and generative AI-enabled bots, Luminous is embedding cutting-edge solutions into its core operations. In this interview, Maheshwari shares insights into Luminous’s digital journey, the role of IT innovation, and how the company is addressing challenges, ensuring cybersecurity, and leveraging data analytics to drive growth and efficiency.

How is Luminous approaching digital transformation to stay competitive, and what key initiatives are currently underway?

Luminous focuses on providing a seamless UI/UX to enhance customer experience, speed, and automation. This includes selling directly to customers (B2C) via our eCommerce platform, supporting marketing and sales, and running consumer promotions. We have introduced AI/ML-based intelligence and new-age technology to improve decision-making processes. As part of our business transformation strategy we are recreating our core by eliminating inefficiencies and embedding best practices through digital automation. This includes optimising the supply chain to enhance serviceability and reduce costs, focusing on people, processes, culture, and market needs to drive adoption. The company is inducting new technology platforms, building people competencies to help create a smarter business, and providing tools to sales and marketing teams that enable them to perform better. Luminous is implementing an IoT strategy that includes real-time plant parameters, connected machines, etc. This strategy aims to improve efficiency, maintain work-life balance for employees, and enhance overall operational effectiveness.

These initiatives reflect Luminous’s commitment to leveraging digital technologies to drive business growth, improve operational efficiency, and enhance customer satisfaction.

What role does IT innovation play in Luminous’s business strategy, and can you share any recent examples of innovative projects that are making an impact?

Luminous has implemented a Generative AI-enabled conversation bot. This enhances user experience by providing natural language capabilities, pre-built connectors, and integration with external apps. It aims to automate workflows and integrate with external apps, improving usability, extensibility, and scalability. The Digital Dashboard project is another innovative initiative that monitors IT infrastructure capacity and performance for servers and network devices. This project includes various sub-projects such as SQL upgrades, network upgradation, SCCM upgradation, multifactor authentication for Azure App & Office365, and domain controller hardware migration. These initiatives aim to enhance IT infrastructure, improve security, and ensure efficient operations

These projects demonstrate Luminous’s commitment to leveraging IT innovation to drive business growth, improve operational efficiency, and enhance customer satisfaction. By adopting cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions, Luminous is well-positioned to stay competitive.

How is Luminous protecting its digital assets and customer data with increasing cybersecurity threats? Are there specific strategies or technologies you’ve implemented recently?

We have deployed best-in-class technologies to provide robust security by continuously monitoring and detecting potential threats and having controlled remote access to critical systems, reducing the risk of unauthorised access. We have SIEM/ SOC solutions now in place to take proactive action on cyber threats. Luminous has regular cybersecurity awareness programs among employees. This includes phishing simulations, customised security awareness training, engaging motion graphic videos, informative posters and comic strips, and gamification of security training. The company conducts regular compliance activities to ensure that all security measures are in place and functioning effectively

These initiatives reflect Luminous’s commitment to maintaining a robust cybersecurity posture and protecting its digital assets and customer data from evolving threats.

How does Luminous leverage data analytics and artificial intelligence in its operations, and what benefits have these technologies brought to the company?

Luminous utilises advanced analytics to gain insights and drive business growth. The company has implemented a dynamic business-to-business-to-consumer model for an efficient online marketplace, highlighting solar solutions and utilising state-of-the-art technologies to enhance website functionality. This includes advanced analytics, conversational technologies, and Martech and Adtech tools to improve user engagement and support. Analytics have been widely used for better services and insight in R&D, too. In plants, analytics and live dashboards play a very important role by providing visibility and tracking key KPIs.

These initiatives demonstrate Luminous’s commitment to leveraging data analytics and AI to drive business growth, improve operational efficiency, and enhance customer satisfaction. By adopting cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions, Luminous is well-positioned to stay competitive.

What are some of the biggest challenges Luminous has faced in its digital transformation journey, and how did you overcome them?

Across distribution channels and sales teams, there was a lack of information symmetry, making it difficult to gauge market response and leading to unstructured feedback and unresolved complaints. To address this, Luminous implemented the mPartner app, an industry-leading retail intelligence platform that transformed retail operations with technology to enhance trade communication, engagement, and enablement. This platform helped drive collaborative partnerships and empowered impactful business outcomes. Manual warranty processes led to delays and reconciliation issues. Luminous tackled this by digitising and automating these processes, which improved efficiency and reduced delays. There was no mechanism to differentiate schemes based on geographies, products, partners, or shelf space. Luminous introduced personalised trade schemes to cater to different segments, improving partner loyalty and engagement. The inability to measure channel inventory, sales, and collection opportunities was a significant challenge. Luminous implemented advanced tracking systems to monitor these metrics accurately, leading to better inventory management and sales forecasting

By addressing these challenges through strategic digital initiatives and leveraging advanced technologies, Luminous has successfully navigated its digital transformation journey, driving growth, efficiency, and competitive advantage.

How has digital transformation impacted Luminous’s supply chain and manufacturing processes, particularly in terms of efficiency and responsiveness to market demands?

Digital transformation has significantly impacted Luminous’s supply chain and manufacturing processes, enhancing efficiency. Here are some key ways in which these transformations have made a difference:

Optimising supply chain: Luminous has focused on optimising its supply chain to enhance serviceability and reduce costs. This involves eliminating inefficiencies and embedding best practices through digital automation. By leveraging AI/ML-based intelligence and new-age technology, Luminous has improved decision-making processes and enhanced overall operational efficiency.

Supplier portal: The Luminous Supplier Portal is a digital ecosystem created for registered vendors. This initiative has brought operational efficiencies and significantly reduced lead time in the procurement of certain components.

Real-time integration with SAP: Luminous has implemented real-time integration with the SAP system, which has streamlined various processes.

Paperless operations: Luminous has digitised several operations to create a paperless environment. This includes digitising paper movement, approvals, material picking, and record-keeping processes.

IoT strategy: Luminous’s IoT strategy includes real-time plant parameters, connected machines, etc. This strategy aims to improve efficiency and enhance overall operational effectiveness.

Connected products: The company is launching connected inverters and Wi-Fi-enabled switches, allowing customers to check the current condition/utilisation of their inverters. This initiative not only enhances customer experience but also provides valuable data for improving product performance and reliability.

These digital transformation initiatives have enabled Luminous to streamline its supply chain and manufacturing processes, resulting in improved efficiency, reduced costs, and better responsiveness to market demands.