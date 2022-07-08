Express Computer


Home  »  Exclusives  »  We believe in building a culture of cyber defense in the organisation: Phalachandra Kerekudige, CISO, Fidelity Investments India

We believe in building a culture of cyber defense in the organisation: Phalachandra Kerekudige, CISO, Fidelity Investments India

ExclusivesNews
By Express Computer
In an exclusive interaction with Express Computer, Phalachandra Kerekudige, Chief Information & Security Officer (CISO), Fidelity Investments India, speaks about critical cybersecurity concerns that investment platforms face in the country. He points out that the stringent security practices have three aspects: the ability to detect fraud; strong web mobile protection and strong password; and ensuring that customer information is up-to-date.

Focusing on the current trend of ”anywhere workforce”, he highlights the importance of network security.

“One of the key aspects one should focus on is automation. We should always look at the return on the investment and manage a security portfolio like the investment portfolio,” he states, adding that with increasing SaaS adoption, cloud and digital journey, the investment industry has had to deal with cyber risks. Then, there is the challenge of finding a skilled workforce who can effectively manage the cyber security concerns.

He avers that in the digital era, speed to market is so important, albeit security should not be a blocker for business rather it should be an enabler.

Watch Full Video:

