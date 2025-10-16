With our GCC-as-a-Service model, we’re offering enterprises speed, agility, and control under one roof: Mohit Mathur, Quess Corp

As India is cementing its position as the global hub for innovation and digital talent, GCCs are evolving from being offshore extensions to strategic centres of excellence. With the sector projected to cross USD 100 billion by 2030, the opportunity is immense, and Quess Corp wants to be at the forefront of this transformation.

To tap into this momentum, Quess Corp recently introduced Origint, a new vertical designed to help global enterprises build high-performing GCCs in India and beyond. As Mohit Mathur, Chief Business Officer for the GCC division, explains, the goal is to go far beyond traditional staffing or support services. “Origint is not just about setting up GCCs, it’s about building a complete ecosystem for business growth and technological innovation,” he says.

The model brings together everything an organisation needs to establish a GCC from design blueprints and operational frameworks to AI-driven hiring, regulatory compliance, infrastructure management, and R&D. “We wanted to eliminate intermediaries and markup costs by offering a single-window model that helps enterprises achieve operational excellence with speed, scale, and expertise,” Mathur adds.

Expanding across geographies

At the heart of Quess Corp’s GCC strategy is India, home to over 1,800 GCCs that are driving the next phase of digital growth and workforce expansion. Through Origint, the company has already established a presence in 28 Indian cities and seven international markets, a footprint that reflects both scale and ambition.

But the company’s expansion plans aren’t confined to the metros. “Tier-2 cities are fast becoming attractive destinations for GCCs,” says Mathur. Improved digital infrastructure, favourable local policies, and a growing talent base make these locations ideal for enterprises seeking cost efficiency and operational flexibility.

Beyond India, Origint is eyeing emerging markets such as Singapore, the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka. “These countries offer a positive mix of talent availability, supportive infrastructure, and regulatory frameworks,” Mathur notes. “They allow us to deliver consistent GCC solutions across Asia.”

A new model for GCCs: GCC-as-a-Service

While many global firms rely on either a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model or a managed services model, Origint’s approach is a hybrid of both, what Mathur calls “GCC-as-a-Service.”

“Origint takes complete responsibility for designing, building, and running GCCs while ensuring a transparent and smooth transition to clients,” he explains. Enterprises can choose to assume full control at a later stage or continue under managed services that include digital onboarding, AI-powered hiring, compliance management, and ongoing operations.

This flexibility gives companies immediate access to the capabilities they need while maintaining long-term agility and risk mitigation. “We’ve built this around three operational pillars…Workforce, Workspace, and Workload,” Mathur says.

Mathur also mentioned that through data-driven capacity planning, Origint helps optimise workloads; its hybrid workspace solutions enable scalable collaboration; and its integrated model combines AI-led talent acquisition, compliance, and continuous operational support. The outcome is an industry-first “all-in-one” GCC platform that aligns perfectly with Quess Corp’s evolution from a staffing company to a technology-driven workforce ecosystem.

Beyond cost arbitrage: Building full-stack GCC capabilities

Quess Corp’s decades of experience in workforce management have provided a strong foundation for Origint’s differentiated offerings. “We are not just providing manpower or office space; we are creating full-stack GCC solutions that help companies achieve strategic outcomes,” says Mathur.

Leveraging AI-driven talent acquisition, Origint can source specialised skills, from GenAI and data engineering to cloud security, in record time, cutting hiring cycles from the industry average of 90 days to just a few weeks. Its integrated digital platform automates workflows, manages employee lifecycles, and monitors compliance, ensuring consistency and quality.

Domain expertise across healthcare, banking, telecom, and R&D adds another layer of value. “This combination allows us to deliver not just cost efficiencies but genuine innovation and business impact,” Mathur emphasises.

It seems that Quess Corp’s GCC division is embedding AI and automation into every layer of its operations to remain future-ready. “AI-driven technologies are helping us streamline candidate screening, analyse performance, and drive predictive insights,” Mathur explains.

The division’s hybrid work model, as shared by Mathur, relies on cloud-based collaboration tools and a zero-trust security architecture to ensure seamless communication across global teams. “AI, automation, and hybrid work have redefined how organisations operate,” says Mathur. “We are aligning our GCC model with this new reality, one that values speed, security, and scalability equally.”