“Data is core to our business. We look at the data every hour and sometimes every minute. Also, most decisions taken in the company are based on data-led insights,” said Saurabh Tiwari, CTO, PolicyBazaar.com in an exclusive interview with Express Computer. Also, he shared his insights on the significance of cybersecurity and how PolicyBazaar is safeguarding its data, systems, and network.
Home » Exclusives » Without data, the business would be blind: Saurabh Tiwari, CTO, PolicyBazaar.com
Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.