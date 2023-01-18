Groyyo appoints Abhishek Srivastava as Chief Technology Officer

Groyyo, Asia’s leading manufacturer-first, cross-border supply chain enablement startup in Fashion and Lifestyle has appointed Abhishek Srivastava, former Co-founder & CTO ThreadSol, as their new Chief Technology Officer. Under his leadership, Groyyo will transform its technology team to further develop its tech stack to fulfil its mission to digitise over 20 million SME Manufacturers across Asia. Groyyo will be aggressively investing in technology chalking out $5M for investment in technology over the next 12-18 months.

Abhishek brings nearly 20 years of expertise in technology and manufacturing technology.

Abhishek and his team built ThreadSol from the ground up and digitised 250+ enterprise manufacturers across Asia. The startup was backed by marquee investors like Blume Ventures, Rajan Anandan (Sequioa MD) and Narayana Murthy. The SaaS Solution provided an end to end factory management solution and crossed INR 100 Cr.+ ARR Pre-Acquisition. The startup was acquired by Coats PLC (Valued at $1.5 Billion) UK for a $13 Million all cash deal. This was his first meaningful apparel tech exit in the world. Abhishek has built and led teams that have built niche B2B products from factory floor digitization to customer management. https://www.linkedin.com/in/ abhisheksrivastava1981

Subin Mitra, Co-founder & CEO, Groyyo, said, “The opportunity to bring technology to millions of SME Manufacturers across Asia has always been core to our vision at Groyyo. As we continue growing, having scaled 10x in the last 12 months, we are very excited to strengthen our leadership team with the appointment of Abhishek as our new CTO. His vast experience founding and scaling pioneering Manufacturing SaaS solutions across Asia will certainly aid our mission.”

Abhishek Srivastava, CTO, Groyyo,added, “The skills and expertise I acquired while building SAAS for the factory floor in Threadsol to help manufacturers digitise their operations has been my passion for the last decade., Groyyo gives me an opportunity to be a part of this rocketship and take it to new heights while also building one more industry leading tech product.”

Groyyo is the world’s first manufacturer-first automation platform, bringing millions of manufacturing MSMEs together on a single platform, and helping them grow their business. Founded in July 2021, by Subin Mitra, Pratik Tiwari and Ridam Upadhyay, Groyyo was started to introduce first level technology to the neglected small-scale factories in Gurgaon with an order management app