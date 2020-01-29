As glamorous leadership roles sound, they happen to be the humblest ones. Leading an organization or a team in an organization is a challenging task but is equally rewarding. While some people are born with leadership skills, it is really more about evolving yourself as you grow. Leaders are made by their experiences and the values they choose to inhabit. Along with a long list of must-haves for leaders, there are 5 qualities that make a powerful leader.

For those setting out on their careers with a vision in mind and those seeking to climb up the ladder, this article is for you.

Here are 5 qualities that every powerful leader cultivates in himself or herself to sustain their position and lead effectively:

Originality

The phrase “Be Yourself” is tossed casually in conversations, but holds a lot of relevance for leadership roles. When you become a leader, along with responsibility and work pressure, you are also expected to have a personality. Be sure to be your original self because anything else that you try will wear off if its not really you. As a leader, you are responsible for enlightening your subordinates.

When Satya Nadella took over as Microsoft CEO he encouraged a cultural change that was more directed towards learning rather than being smart. It was his own idea of doing things that he chose to share and encourage in his employees.

Communication

There cannot be a leader that became one despite being bad at communicating. The most powerful leaders are great communicators as they know when to listen and when to put forward a point. Employee grievances and confusions regarding work need to be identified first and then cleared. Big organisation leaders usually call for a weekly meeting where there is space for people to express themselves and discuss things that aren’t working for them.

The biggest trait of a leader is his or her ability to communicate with people from all kinds of backgrounds. They are able to talk effectively in a group or one on one, whatever works for the colleague. Another expectation out of powerful leaders is to be able to communicate through devices which are the most used communication tools.

Accountability

The values of honesty and integrity are very important for leadership roles. If you are trying to overlook your mistakes or don’t take responsibility for committing them, you won’t become a powerful leader. Leadership comes with a lot of perks but it also comes with taking responsibility for what the team is doing and measuring their performance.

Powerful leaders hold themselves accountable for all the tasks they were responsible for and also work on solving problems. At a time of crisis, a leader steps in and brings back sail to the stranded ship.

Emotional connect

Not just leadership roles, anything you do in life, you must exhibit empathy. When you look at the world from someone else’s perspective, you begin to understand them. To reach a high position and have a powerful impact on colleagues, a leader should understand employee morale and expectations. They should be able to establish an emotional connection with them that does not go too personal but just enough to keep the equation going.

Take the time to find out who works better under pressure and who doesn’t. Appreciate people when deserved and reprimand them for mistakes quietly. Great leaders are known for their humility and kindness.

Encouraging Creativity and Innovation

You can chart out a plan for success but the chances of it working out perfect are less likely. There has to be space for sudden ideas, absurd thoughts, constructive criticism, change of strategy and so on. Why? Because the world is constantly changing, the markets are changing, the political or social climate is changing and you have to be open to new solutions for unexpected problems.

Creativity is a fuel that can bring out the best in your employees but it doesn’t work within timeframes. Create an atmosphere of creativity and innovation so your employees are motivated to think beyond the regular routine. Give them some time just to brainstorm new ideas and explore areas where they can work. A powerful leader would use this created space of innovation for successful execution.

Concluding…

At the end of the day, being a leader is more about the people than the leader himself. It is about growing an entire team and motivating them to pursue a single objective that is beneficial for an organization. By mastering these 4 qualities, you will welcome more genuine feedback and find your way to work through it.

