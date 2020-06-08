5G Is Going To Be A Bigger Win For Business As Compared To Consumers

The whole of 2019 was abuzz with news of 5G trials beginning in most countries and also the controversies surrounding it! The idea of ‘smart cities’ has found a significant place in our country after the Finance Minister’s budget allocation. A smart city will be using IoT for connectedness and 5G for faster internet speeds.

However, like most business plans, even 5G plans have been put on hold due to the pandemic. Countries are still debating easing lockdowns and working tirelessly at fighting COVID-19. The role of technology in this pandemic has been quite a major one and which might also be a bigger push at launching 5G services soon enough.

Robots and AI variations have been helping in the fight against coronavirus by disinfecting premises, providing food and beverages, analytics for monitoring the situation, surveillance, minimum contact option between doctors and patients, and so on. Apart from this, IoT and digital technology have seen an increase in usage as people are forced to work virtually only.

The need for faster speed and lower latency can be achieved with 5G networks and due to the current situation, it becomes more relevant than ever. While AI is taking over redundant jobs, 5G is expected to create 22 million new jobs across the world by 2035! The biggest impact of 5G networks will be on businesses rather than consumers.

One of the most obvious reasons it will impact businesses is the speed! Remote working is a business model that has gained more relevance during this pandemic and will be well facilitated by 5G. Normal work operations, too, will happen at much faster pace with a 5G connection. By being at the top of their game, modern businesses will thrive.

Manufacturing, Construction, Technology, Education, Finance, and HR have already been using technologies like AI, ML and IoT extensively for their operations, With 5G speeds, they will be able to better deploy such technologies and have them work optimally.

This network will also kickstart traditional businesses that will be able to have better connectivity and communication. It will allow them to transform into a modern business with ease. Moreover, analytical, R&D and finance wings of businesses can do a lot more with 5G technology to better their results.

How should businesses prepare for it?

First step would be identifying which areas of your business will need fast connectivity. Once you have established that, choose how you will invest in 5G network that will benefit your business the most. A business can appoint a 5G expert to help set up operations and get work going smoothly.

Consumers will also be at an advantage of faster speed but for business, it will be better performance, lesser costs, and a whole new landscape.

