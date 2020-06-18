How Does A 5G Future Look Like?

Read Article

Experts say that 5G wireless technology is reserved and meant to deliver higher multi-Gbps peak data speeds, with ultra-low latency, that ensures more reliability, with massive network capacity and increased availability, and also a more uniform set of user experience to more users. Experts say that 5G is driving a global growth, and that its impact would be much greater than previous generations. Parag Naik, Co-Founder and CEO, Saankhya Labs says, “As people are largely staying indoors and conducting businesses virtually, a reliable and ubiquitous network access becomes imperative. Also in the near future most of the entertainment specially video is consumed the OTT way, 5G has a good chance in the mid to long term to serve this need.”

Experts also believe that the impact of 5G is going to be much greater than the previous network generations. Additionally, because this development requirements of the new 5G requirement are expanding pretty much beyond the age old mobile networking players to the automotive industry. As some industry experts pointed out the 5G value chain alone is capable of supporting up to 22.3 million jobs in China and virtual meetings play a vital role in this regard. Naik continues, “Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, the world is getting inclined toward digital means to connect and communicate. There is already a rise in virtual meetings, conferences, summits etc with companies launching their products virtually, teams connecting using video conferencing platforms to discuss business etc. We are all living in a world that is going to be digitally led and communication on virtual platforms is set to take center stage.”

Talking from the broader spectrum, 5G is being used across as three main types of connected services, like that of enhanced mobile broadband, mission-critical communications, and undoubtedly the use of massive IoT.

What are some of the key trends of 5G? Naik says that disaggregation (Building network components like Lego with different vendors ), Virtualization ( Running more network components as software modules on general purpose hardware ) and densification ( smaller and denser cells and base stations ) would crop up as some. Going by the same lines, the speed of 5G is designed in such an algorithm that it can deliver peak data rates up to 20 Gbps based on the requirements. When asked about how can 5G reach out to the less developed areas of India, Naik answers, “Yes the issues are more regulator then from a tech standpoint. We already have rural broadband solutions ready to be deployed.”

5G is already available today, and also the global operators started the launch of new 5G networks as early as 2019. As of now, reports state that 5G has been deployed in more than 20 countries and counting. Experts say that there has been a much faster rollout and adoption as compared to 4G. Organisations like that of Saankhya Labs are helping in achieving the milestone, where their goal is to put India on the telecom supply chain map, with their immediate goal being the deployment of products with Tier 1 operations in North America. They also believe that by using simpler regulatory policies for shared access and a good execution of the Digital India program, the divide can be reduced between the privileged and less privileged sections of the society.

