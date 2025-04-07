Navigating the future of cloud and cybersecurity: Tata Communications’ vision for innovation and growth

In an era of constant technological change, businesses face the challenge of staying ahead. Cloud computing and cybersecurity are central to this transformation, providing secure infrastructures and streamlined operations. Bhaskar Gorti, Executive Vice President of Cloud and Cybersecurity Services at Tata Communications, is leading this shift, driving the company’s growth and innovation. With extensive experience in enterprise technology, Gorti is reshaping Tata Communications’ approach to cloud and cybersecurity.

The road ahead: Key priorities for Tata Communications

Gorti’s vision for Tata Communications centers on two themes: innovation and growth. “Our goals are simple yet ambitious. We want to innovate faster than the competition and grow beyond market expectations,” he states. This requires the right talent, processes, and a mindset that embraces both success and setbacks. Over the last two years, Tata Communications has invested over 300,000 man-hours into building its infrastructure, focusing on continuous innovation, growth, and adoption.

AI: The next frontier

AI is dominating industry discussions, with Gorti seeing it as the next major technological revolution. “AI isn’t just a technology shift; it’s a societal one,” he explains. As AI becomes as omnipresent as cloud computing, it will be an invisible force powering much of the digital world. Tata Communications is preparing businesses for an AI-driven future, guiding them from experimentation to widespread adoption.

Cloud revolution with Vayu

To facilitate this transition, Tata Communications launched Vayu, a next-gen cloud fabric designed to simplify multi-cloud environments and reduce infrastructure costs. Vayu integrates IaaS, PaaS, AI platforms, security, and cloud connectivity, aiming to eliminate complexity and offer transparent pricing. With up to 30% savings compared to traditional providers, Vayu also provides on-demand access to NVIDIA GPUs, enabling AI model training and deployment without heavy infrastructure investments.

Focusing on key sectors for cloud and cybersecurity growth

Tata Communications tailors its solutions to large enterprises, with particular focus on sectors like government, BFSI, manufacturing, and retail. These industries are leading cloud adoption, and Tata Communications is helping drive their digital transformations. The company also provides specialised cybersecurity solutions to governments to protect critical infrastructure.

Staying ahead of cybersecurity threats

Given the increasing sophistication of cyber threats, Gorti stresses that cybersecurity is an ongoing journey. “The threat landscape constantly evolves, and we must stay proactive,” he says. Tata Communications builds its cybersecurity capabilities with zero-touch security, combining advanced threat intelligence and automated systems to safeguard clients. The company is also monitoring evolving regulations like the DPDP Act to ensure compliance and security.

Expanding global footprint: A vision for the future

Tata Communications has established a global presence in India, Singapore, the UK, and the US, supporting multinational clients worldwide. Looking ahead, the focus is on expanding further into Europe and other emerging regions, strengthening market capabilities to deliver world-class cloud and cybersecurity solutions globally.

The future of cloud and cybersecurity at Tata Communications

Summing up, Gorti envisions Tata Communications’ future as a unified platform that integrates cloud, AI, and cybersecurity services. “We’re building the next-gen cloud infrastructure powered by AI,” he says, adding further, “Our mission is to help enterprises innovate and scale with confidence.” With a focus on innovation, cost-efficiency, and seamless integration, Tata Communications is poised to lead in the cloud and cybersecurity sectors. Through Vayu and its AI-driven services, the company is well-positioned to guide businesses through the intelligent enterprise era.