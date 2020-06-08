Two-Step Verification Added By Telegram For Better Security

Read Article

A range of new features have been brought in by Telegram messenger. This time it goes big on privacy and has added two-step verification to its portfolio. More than this, new features like in-app video editor, animated stickers, speaking GIFs, and the like.

Here are the following features:

Two-Step Verification

A lot has been known about Telegram’s privacy and security features. In order to enhance its security measures more, it has now brought in a two-step verification to its portfolio. For enabling the two-step verification security measures, the users must:

Click on the Privacy and Security option

Then users can enter a password and re-enter it, following the password hint

In a statement, Telegram said that this feature would be responsible to protect the app data and also secure accounts from cloning in the future. Also, the two-step authentication, verification is being designed to protect the app data and secure accounts from getting cloned in the future.

Video Enhancement, Animated Stickers, and Talking GIFs

Working on the video making feature, Telegram has made sure that users that frequently make videos on the platform can now enable or edit their videos using the in-app video editor. Also, the video enhancement feature enable users to tweak their videos using two taps. Also, the brightness and saturation can be adjusted, while zooming in and drawing doodles. Additionally, animated stickers can be added to photos and can also be used as GIFs.

Cache Memory Management

As of now, users can clear storage from Telegram according to their requirement by using the Cache Memory Management tool. The following steps must be undertaken:

Settings

Click on Data and storage

Storage usage

This would further be used by other segments like photos, documents, music, voice/video messages, animated stickers, and other files. This allows users to delete files depending on how recent they are ranging from three days to forever. As per Telegram, this would only be deleting unassessed files that can also be re-downloaded later from the Telegram cloud. This allows the users to clear the local database where texts of cached messages can be compressed to save space on the internal disk.

