Express Computer

Home  »  features  »  Why India needs a government-backed fintech skilling program

Why India needs a government-backed fintech skilling program

featuresGuest Blogs
By Express Computer
0 13

By Amit Nigam, Executive Director & COO, BANKIT

With a population of over 140 crore, India has become the most populous nation with a vast workforce looking for gainful employment. For years, sectors like technology, medicine, and government services have been the major employers for Indian youth. However, with the advent of the latest technologies, the past decade has witnessed a transformation. Technology has permeated nearly every facet of modern life, and the financial sector is a prime example of an industry that has flourished due to this technological integration.

India’s fintech landscape is experiencing explosive growth, driven by increasing digitalization and government initiatives promoting financial inclusion, the sector has witnessed remarkable expansion. In 2024, reports indicate that the Indian fintech sector garnered $1.9 billion in funding, solidifying its position as one of the top three globally funded fintech ecosystems, trailing only the US and the UK.

Fintech has been central to India’s digital transformation, expanding financial access, empowering MSMEs, and accelerating digital transactions. Thus, India’s progressive 2025-26 Union Budget also reinforces its commitment to Viksit Bharat, prioritizing financial inclusion, innovation, and sustainable growth. This dynamic sector is also a significant contributor to India’s employment landscape. Job opportunities within the Indian fintech industry are projected to surge by 7.5% amidst the widespread adoption of digital payments, blockchain innovations, and the expansion of open banking systems. The banking sector itself has recorded a 7.3% net increase in employment, propelled by regulatory initiatives, while non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are demonstrating steady growth with a 5.1% net rise. India is projected to boast approximately 150 fintech unicorns, collectively valued at $500 billion, by 2030.

However, while job availability is plentiful, the sector faces a critical skills gap. This is where India encounters a significant challenge: a severe talent shortage. Government-backed skilling programs are therefore not just desirable, but essential to bridge this divide and ensure India’s fintech sector can realize its full potential.

The Fintech Talent Crunch

The integration of technology within the financial sector has become indispensable. While technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) have automated numerous tasks, thereby reducing manual effort, advancements such as digital payments have revolutionized convenience. Consumers can now easily transact anywhere using their smartphones, ensuring secure financial management while contributing to India’s vision of a less cash-dependent economy. Moreover, technologies like blockchain ensure enhanced security and transparency in financial transactions while robust cybersecurity measures safeguard sensitive financial data, protecting against fraud and cyberattacks.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image