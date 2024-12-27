1700 Skype IDs and 59,000 WhatsApp Accounts Blocked: India’s Crackdown on Digital Fraud

By Dr Vimal Bibhu, Dean School of Engineering & Technology, Noida International University

Cybercrime is one of the biggest challenges to the digital assets and identity of individuals. According to national crime bureau records there is not separate records for the digital arrests But combined with other digital or cybercrime the records are maintained. Also, the police and Public orders are state subjects as per the constitution of India. Therefore, state and union territories are responsible for the prevention, detection, investigation and further prosecution of the cases related to general and cybercrime in which digital arrest comes under.

The enforcement agency of law of government of India, provides the initiative to state and union territories with financial assistance and advisories to combat with digital arrest and other cybercrimes. Central Government has taken the initiatives to strengthen the methodologies to deal with digital arrest scams in coordinated and comprehensive manner. These steps are includes the following.

Indian home affairs ministry has defined and set up a center called “Indian Cyber Crime coordination Center (14C) having an attached office to deal with digital arrest scam and other types of cybercrimes.

A comprehensive awareness program on digital arrest scams through news media, advertisement via television, announcement in metro cities, use of social media influencers to create awareness and post on social media, Prasar Bharti campaign through electronic media, Special Akashwani program etc are continuously going by govt. of

India.

Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center has identified and then blocked more than 1700 Skype IDs and more than 59000 WhatsApp accounts those were used for Digital Arrest Scam.

Govt. of India in this direction also published a press release to make alert against the incidents Digital Arrests and Blackmail by cybercriminals to state, union territories police, National Crime Control Board, Central Bureau of Investigation, Reserve Bank of India and many more law enforcement agencies.

The telcom Service Providers and govt. of India have initiated a combined system to find and block the International spoofed calls displaying the Indian mobile number by showing that call is coming within India.

Govt. of India has blocked more 6.69 lakhs SIM Cards and 1.32,00 IMEIs till 15th Nov 2024, which are reported by police authorities.

Govt. of India has launched a portal called “National Cybercrime Reporting Portal”, which domain address is https://cybercrime.gov.in . This portal enables the people of India to report the incidents related to all categories of cybercrimes. Also, special focus cybercrime has been given to children and women. The police authorities use this

portal to get cybercrime incidents and convert to FIR and subsequent action.

Govt. of India has also launched the toll-free number “1930” to the Indian People to get assistance to report the incidence of cybercrime. This helpline number is specially given for quick action for the incidences related to financial fraud with any type of cybercrime. Central Govt. of India also spreads the awareness for cybercrimes like digital arrest, Siphoning, Impersonation, and other digital frauds via dissemination of SMS, Social Media posts by 14C social media account, radio campaigns, organizing the cyber security awareness weeks in association with State and union territories, publishing in handbook of students and digital displays on railway stations. Above all initiatives are taken by central government of India to combat the cybercrime incidences related to digital arrests and other digital or cybercrimes.