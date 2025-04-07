Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Kyndryl foundation expands second-year funding to 11 countries to advance cybersecurity and AI skills development

Kyndryl foundation expands second-year funding to 11 countries to advance cybersecurity and AI skills development

News
By Express Computer
0 34

Kyndryl Foundation announced that 12 nonprofit organisations from 11 countries have been awarded its second-year grants. The program is expected to touch the lives of more than 55,000 people over the next two years through cybersecurity and artificial intelligence (AI) skills development, awareness and job placement initiatives.

Building on the positive impact of its inaugural year, Kyndryl Foundation is extending its philanthropic support to serve nonprofits from five additional countries – Brazil, Canada, Costa Rica, Spain and the United Kingdom. Countries already served by Kyndryl Foundation include the Czech Republic, Hungary, India, Japan, Poland and the United States. The Foundation has also introduced select multi-year grants – up to two years at a time – to build deeper engagements with grantees and create longer-term, sustainable impact.

The Data Security Council of India (DSCI) is one of the first multi-year grantees and will offer two programs. DSCI launched the Cyber Vaahini program in 2024 with an inaugural Kyndryl Foundation grant to provide cybersecurity training to women in tier two and three cities and help them find job opportunities. They will train 100 women under the Cyber Vaahini program. The nonprofit will also use the fund to establish a state-of-the-art cybersecurity training centre in Mumbai.

“As the largest IT infrastructure services provider, we are committed to addressing the critical shortage of cybersecurity and AI professionals,” said Una Pulizzi, Kyndryl Foundation President and Kyndryl Global Head of Corporate Affairs. “We are proud to offer second-year funding to our grantees and look forward to the positive impact that can be achieved through our continued and expanded work together to drive innovation and build a new generation of skilled professionals.”

“India is becoming a hub for security products and services, thanks to its rich talent pool, inherent capability in serving global markets, and the rapidly accelerating pace of innovation in the cybersecurity startup ecosystem. The Data Security Council of India is coming up with a pioneering Cybersecurity Skilling Centre to give further impetus to bridge the talent gap in cybersecurity. We are thankful to the continued support from Kyndryl Foundation for this novel initiative and the Cyber Vaahini skilling program to achieve sustainable development goals in the process of building the cybersecurity industry,” said Vinayak Godse, CEO, DSCI.

Other multi-year grantees

  • Czechitas (Czech Republic) provides training programs for two tech career paths – Security Operations Centre (SOC) Analyst and Information Security Specialist. The nonprofit will train 100 women in cybersecurity, run cyber awareness initiatives for 50,000 women and educate government officials on cyber resiliency.
  • Girl Security (US) will grow its Workforce Training Program – designed to prepare individuals from low-income communities for cybersecurity pathways. The nonprofit aims to create a pipeline of more than 1,000 prepared participants planning to enter the technology sector by 2026.
  • NPO Sodateage Net (Japan) enables youth empowerment and economic independence through various employment support programs, awareness activities, career guidance sessions and family support. The nonprofit will provide a cybersecurity skilling program to nearly 1,500 young people and help them with internship and job placement.

Single-year grantees

  • CLACK (Japan) will offer its “Be Pro Cybersecurity” course for 100 students from economically disadvantaged families in Tokyo and Osaka. The two-day skilling program trains students on the basics of cybersecurity and helps them expand their career choices.
  • Fundación Cibervoluntarios (Spain) runs a one-year cybersecurity skilling course. The nonprofit will extend this course to 5,000 young people from underserved communities and depopulated areas.
  • Generation: You Employed (UK) will organise train-and-place boot camps for 230 people facing barriers toward careers in IT and cybersecurity.
  • Junior Achievement (JA) Americas (Brazil and Costa Rica) runs the “She is Digital” program focused on training and employability in the knowledge economy, specifically in cybersecurity. The nonprofit will deliver cybersecurity and career skills training to 400 women from Brazil and Costa Rica and support them in finding jobs.
  • Joint Economic and Development Initiative (JEDI) (Canada) aims to empower Indigenous communities through digital literacy and IT training, bridging the gap in rural, underrepresented communities. They will support approximately 50 Indigenous students from New Brunswick.
  • Justice Through Code (JTC) (US) runs “The Flagship,” a 10-month software engineering and professional development program for formerly-incarcerated talent. The nonprofit will train 125 people under The Flagship program, developing AI skills and supporting them with job placement.
  • Mamo Pracuj Foundation (Poland) organises “The Cyber Women Leaders” program that enables women, including refugees and migrants, to return to the workforce after a career break. The nonprofit will support 40 women with cybersecurity training, career consultation, soft skills sessions and job search guidance.
  • United Way Hungary offers a modular training program on cybersecurity – “The United for CyberSafe Youth” – for secondary school students and young adults, with a focus on underserved communities and people with visual disabilities. The nonprofit will train 345 people under this program and help them with career development.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image