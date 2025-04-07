HCLTech recognised as Leader in all three service areas in ISG Provider Lens™ 2024 – Advanced Analytics and AI Services reports for US and Europe

HCLTech has been recognised as a Leader in all three service areas in the ISG Provider Lens™ 2024 reports on Advanced Analytics and AI Services. The reports highlight HCLTech’s leadership across Data Modernisation Services, Data Science and AI Services, and Advanced BI and Reporting Modernisation Services for the US and European markets.

HCLTech’s achievement is underscored by its best-in-class customer experience (CX), as recognised by feedback from enterprise clients through the ISG Star of Excellence™ surveys.

Data Modernisation Services: The reports recognise HCLTech’s end-to-end capabilities in data estate modernisation and its business-driven, outcome-first approach, ensuring enterprises have AI-ready platforms operating on actionable, real-time intelligence.

Data Science and AI Services: ISG also recognises HCLTech’s comprehensive capabilities to empower organisations to drive AI-led transformation through holistic AI lifecycle management while spotlighting HCLTech AI Foundry.

Advanced BI and Reporting Modernisation Services: The reports highlight HCLTech’s differentiated approach to transforming Analytics experiences, emphasising its GenAI-infused, collaborative and conversational Business Intelligence (BI) solutions tailored to client needs for actionable insights and data-driven decision-making.

“HCLTech’s transformational approach, which merges human insights with advanced technologies, positions the company as a trusted partner, enabling organisations to navigate the complexities of AI adoption while driving measurable business outcomes,” said Gowtham Kumar Sampath, Assistant Director and Principal Analyst, ISG.

“HCLTech’s strategic approach to data and AI transformation empowers enterprises to turn their proprietary data into a strategic differentiator. We enable responsible AI use and innovation by modernising data estates, simplifying insights and scaling AI adoption. Our recognition as a Leader in Data Modernisation Services, Data Science and AI Services, and Advanced BI and Reporting Modernisation Services by ISG underscores our commitment to delivering business-driven solutions that drive measurable outcomes and foster data-driven decision-making,” said Vijay Guntur, Chief Technology Officer and Head of Ecosystems at HCLTech.

HCLTech offers a comprehensive range of AI and Data services designed to help enterprises modernise data estates for AI-readiness, simplify insights for enhanced decision-making and scale AI adoption for business-aligned outcomes.