Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  HCLTech recognised as Leader in all three service areas in ISG Provider Lens™ 2024 – Advanced Analytics and AI Services reports for US and Europe

HCLTech recognised as Leader in all three service areas in ISG Provider Lens™ 2024 – Advanced Analytics and AI Services reports for US and Europe

News
By Express Computer
0 45

HCLTech has been recognised as a Leader in all three service areas in the ISG Provider Lens™ 2024 reports on Advanced Analytics and AI Services. The reports highlight HCLTech’s leadership across Data Modernisation Services, Data Science and AI Services, and Advanced BI and Reporting Modernisation Services for the US and European markets.

HCLTech’s achievement is underscored by its best-in-class customer experience (CX), as recognised by feedback from enterprise clients through the ISG Star of Excellence™ surveys.

Data Modernisation Services: The reports recognise HCLTech’s end-to-end capabilities in data estate modernisation and its business-driven, outcome-first approach, ensuring enterprises have AI-ready platforms operating on actionable, real-time intelligence.

Data Science and AI Services: ISG also recognises HCLTech’s comprehensive capabilities to empower organisations to drive AI-led transformation through holistic AI lifecycle management while spotlighting HCLTech AI Foundry.

Advanced BI and Reporting Modernisation Services:  The reports highlight HCLTech’s differentiated approach to transforming Analytics experiences, emphasising its GenAI-infused, collaborative and conversational Business Intelligence (BI) solutions tailored to client needs for actionable insights and data-driven decision-making.

“HCLTech’s transformational approach, which merges human insights with advanced technologies, positions the company as a trusted partner, enabling organisations to navigate the complexities of AI adoption while driving measurable business outcomes,” said Gowtham Kumar Sampath, Assistant Director and Principal Analyst, ISG.

“HCLTech’s strategic approach to data and AI transformation empowers enterprises to turn their proprietary data into a strategic differentiator. We enable responsible AI use and innovation by modernising data estates, simplifying insights and scaling AI adoption. Our recognition as a Leader in Data Modernisation Services, Data Science and AI Services, and Advanced BI and Reporting Modernisation Services by ISG underscores our commitment to delivering business-driven solutions that drive measurable outcomes and foster data-driven decision-making,” said Vijay Guntur, Chief Technology Officer and Head of Ecosystems at HCLTech.

HCLTech offers a comprehensive range of AI and Data services designed to help enterprises modernise data estates for AI-readiness, simplify insights for enhanced decision-making and scale AI adoption for business-aligned outcomes.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image