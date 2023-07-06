4 Reasons Training Programs For Freshers Will Help Them Leverage Cloud Computing Trends & Capabilities

By Sarita Digumarti, Chief Learning Officer, UNext Learning

“Building castles in the cloud,” they said, whenever something unimaginable was proposed. Today, we’re not just building castles but empires on the cloud. Stores, applications, data, services, entertainment, and more function from the cloud today, increasing mobility, hyper-personalisation, and performance.

Today, a staggering 60% of global corporate data rests on the cloud. Over 33% of companies around the world eye on migrating from legacy to cloud solutions this year. Moreover, 4 in 5 enterprises intend to increase their spending on cloud investments. With so much happening in the cloud space, let’s quickly some aspects an enterprise could prioritise this year.

Key Cloud Computing Trends For 2023

Edge Computing – where data processing happens in close proximity to the source, enabling faster speed and minimised latency. With the rollout of 5G, edge computing is anticipated to go big this year.

Multi & Hybrid Solutions – a blend of diverse cloud solutions, this infrastructure is curated for optimum performance and the specific needs of an enterprise.

Cloud Security – as more devices connect to the cloud and the internet, the number of loopholes or vulnerabilities increases exponentially. This year, the focus will be on implementing airtight cybersecurity measures to not just tackle attacks but mitigate them as well.

Container Orchestration – for enterprises prioritising scalability and efficiency, platforms like Docker and Kubernetes are inevitable. Open source, this process is working wonders for businesses in running apps from a single source.

Serverless Computing – enterprises pay only for the resources they use without the need to spend on deploying and maintaining servers. Flexible and reliable, serverless computing is an ideal solution for emerging businesses.

The key trends only reveal that cloud computing, today, is at the fulcrum of operations and that’s exactly why it requires a solid workforce of young professionals, who could bring in newer perspectives and operating procedures.

If your organisation is recruiting a fresher workforce for cloud computing functions, here’s how you can prepare them for their roles with a tailored training program.

Why Training Programs On Cloud Computing For Your Fresher Workforce Will Fetch You Incredible Results

Inculcate Hands-On Experience

Trends like container orchestration with niche tools like Kubernetes and Docker require immense and intense hands-on experience. An organisation’s reputation and performance rely on the product/service deployed and to enable seamless functioning, your fresher workforce needs to develop first-hand expertise in such tools. A tailored training program will expose them to such tools and let them work under simulated environments to gain the necessary expertise.

Bridge Prevailing Skill Gaps

Digital transformation, specifically cloud deployment, is not just about bringing in new tech infrastructure. It’s also about making your fresher workforce have the competency to understand them. Fresh out of an institution or with minimal exposure, there is a significant gap that exists between what freshers are taught academically and what is required out of their functional roles. Only a training program can identify and address those gaps, making them project-ready.

A Continuously Evolving Landscape

A space like cloud computing is dynamic with new tools, techniques, and approaches popping up frequently. This compels your fresher workforce to consistently unlearn, learn, and relearn concepts and skills. A central framework that enables perpetual learning as a habit is essential in that case among your fresher workforce. Concepts like the KASH Model immensely help you in pushing the intellectual capabilities of your fresher workforce, eliminating the need for consistent training programs.

Instill Domain Competency

The deployment requirements in terms of purpose, compliances, functions, processes and more differ from one industry or domain to another. Cloud-specific requirements for the healthcare industry would be completely different from that of the automotive sector. Possessing niche domain competency is essential to ensure goals are met. A training program starts an upskilling roadmap with insights on domain competencies.

Final Thoughts

SaaS products and fresher workforce training have one thing in common – both enable instantaneous deployment when configured right. If your enterprise has large-scale business ambitions on paper this year, it needs an equally skilled fresher workforce to get there. In practicality, what would complement your vision and help you achieve your enterprise goal faster is a tailored training program.