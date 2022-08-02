5G – The framework that helped metaverse grow

By Navdeep Gill, Founder and CEO at XenonStack

The metaverse is here and it’s all thanks to 5G! Its application in IoT and AI 5G has helped metaverse grow from a concept to reality. 5G or fifth generation of cellular networks offers swift connectivity speed, ultra-low latency and wider bandwidth. This has helped in advancing the metaverse.

The new buzzword and the new technological advancement horizon, Metaverse works along the lines of amalgamating physical lives and their digital twins. It is the concept of reality beyond reality helping brands and individuals render life in the digital realm. Metaverse is the new wave of interacting online which is backed by cloud and real-world data. This is done via innovative devices, augmented reality, virtual reality, mixed reality and 3D virtual worlds that are life-like.

This unique experience has been made possible by 5G. 5G helps in augmented access to Communication services for Developers. This usher in an easy bind of APIs or SDKs in available developer platforms. It further allows for consistent coverage and capacity and mobility support which includes roaming capabilities, low latency and reliable communication. These enable devices to offload more to the edge and leverage edge rendering/edge streaming to experience the metaverse. 5G enhances Cloud and Edge-Cloud (MEC) capabilities with low latency, offload processing to save battery life and enhanced render level of detail. Thus making it the perfect match for the metaverse.

There are plenty of wireless connectivity technologies today like Bluetooth and Wifi but they either lack range, rate or reliability or are unable to handle congestion from several XR devices that are connected simultaneously. As opposed to this, 5G not only provides a wide range and global coverage but also SLAs which are vital for many enterprise applications. 5G is the framework on which metaverse will continue to grow. 5G Technology ushered in a new era of digital advancements and with the metaverse growing steadily, it is smart for businesses to establish a virtual presence and be prepared for a digital transformation to stay relevant.

Accelerating digitization into advancements unknown till now, 5G is evolving at a rapid pace. With 5G to backup, its growth metaverse will be able to offer virtual spaces that are highly immersive, hyper-realistic and unique. Be entertainment, education or work, the metaverse will seep into the very aspects of our lives.