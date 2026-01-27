Healthcare in India is evolving at a steady pace. Population growth, increasing focus on chronic disease management, and initiatives to reduce disparities in access between urban and rural regions are shaping new priorities for the health system. Meeting these priorities will require a combination of established best practices and innovative solutions. Into this landscape steps artificial intelligence (AI), not merely as a passive tool but as an agentic force with the potential to reshape how care is delivered, managed, and experienced.

It’s no coincidence, then, that India has become one of the world’s fastest-growing hubs for health-tech innovation. The country’s AI healthcare sector has been expanding at over 40% annually—an extraordinary pace by any standard. These digital advances have so far reached certain segments of the population more than others. The ZS Future of Health Report 2025 notes that 34 per cent of respondents perceive gaps in the current system, while 75 per cent express trust in the role of AI in healthcare—a level of openness rarely seen elsewhere. This dual insight—recognition of areas needing improvement alongside a readiness to embrace innovation—positions India as especially receptive to next-generation solutions. Agentic AI, with its ability to reason, adapt, and act independently, offers promising pathways to address these diverse healthcare needs.

Levels of clinical autonomy: From automation to agency

Agentic AI operates across a spectrum of autonomy, each step unlocking new possibilities for healthcare. At the foundation, basic systems automate routine tasks like speech-to-text documentation, freeing up clinicians who often face overwhelming caseloads. Intermediate agents move beyond paperwork, providing real-time recommendations within established protocols. For example, AI-powered sepsis detection tools now help hospitals flag early warning signs, enabling timely interventions that save lives, particularly in resource-constrained settings.

The true leap comes with advanced agentic AI—systems that don’t just assist but enable decisions. These intelligent agents can independently adjust treatment protocols, modify medication dosages, and even initiate clinical interventions based on real-time analysis. Their value is most apparent in urgent scenarios, where rapid, informed decisions can mean the difference between life and death. Consider diabetes management: agentic AI is being used to monitor glucose levels in real time, autonomously adjusting diagnostic thresholds and alerting care teams to complications before they escalate. In rural India, mobile clinics powered by AI have reduced tuberculosis diagnostic costs while extending expert diagnostics to underserved communities.

What makes these systems distinctive is their ability to integrate and synthesise data from diverse sources such as medical devices, wearables, electronic health records, and historical information. In India, where telemedicine and mobile health initiatives are bridging gaps in rural care, agentic AI is already helping clinicians manage chronic conditions, coordinate follow-ups, and provide proactive outreach that was previously unimaginable.

Overcoming barriers and building trust

While the potential of fully autonomous AI in medicine is considerable, its adoption requires careful management. Data privacy regulations, such as those outlined in India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Act, call for strong safeguards to protect sensitive information. System interoperability remains a challenge, with some providers still using legacy infrastructure.

Yet, India’s high patient trust in AI, as highlighted in the ZS report, presents a unique opportunity. If implemented thoughtfully—with transparency, explainability, and robust governance—agentic AI can bridge the gap between technology and patient expectations. Algorithms must be auditable and interpretable, empowering clinicians to validate AI-driven recommendations. Strong data governance and regulatory compliance are essential, alongside continuous monitoring and adaptation as technology evolves. Above all, human oversight must remain central; agentic AI should augment, not replace, the empathy and expertise that define good medicine.

Practical adoption requires a phased approach. Organisations should begin with low-risk, high-volume workflows like documentation or triage, then expand to more complex roles as familiarity and trust grow. Companies with deep technical expertise, such as ZS, are guiding hospitals through this journey, ensuring innovation proceeds safely and responsibly.

Partnership for patient-centred care

Ultimately, the rise of agentic AI in medicine is not about replacing clinicians but about forging a partnership where intelligent systems manage complexity and scale, allowing doctors and nurses to focus on compassionate, personalised care. For India, this partnership holds particular promise—not only to optimise outcomes and reduce costs, but also to extend quality care to every corner of the country, bridging divides and empowering healthcare workers at every level.

As agentic AI moves from assistance to decision-making enabler, the future of healthcare in India and beyond will depend on our ability to balance autonomy with oversight, efficiency with empathy, and innovation with trust. If navigated wisely, agentic AI could contribute meaningfully toward the goal of more equitable and accessible healthcare.