AI and the future of Indian textiles

By Dr Naresh Tyagi, Chief Sustainability Officer at Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail and Chairman of the ICC National Expert Committee on Sustainability

The textile industry is more than just fabric and fashion—it’s a story of culture, craftsmanship, and commerce woven together. And right now, this story is at a turning point. With sustainability becoming a global priority and competition fiercer than ever, the question is: How does India not just keep up, but lead?

The answer? Artificial Intelligence (AI).

AI isn’t just about robots or futuristic factories—it’s about making smarter, faster, and greener decisions at every stage of textile production. From reducing waste to preserving centuries-old handloom traditions, AI has the power to transform India’s textile industry into a global powerhouse.

Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi sees this potential. In the 112th episode of Mann Ki Baat, he emphasised how AI can uplift India’s textile sector, blending modern innovation with our rich heritage. The goal isn’t just to compete—it’s to set the benchmark for sustainable, high-quality textiles worldwide.

AI: The game-changer for sustainability and efficiency

Let’s be honest—textile production has its challenges. It uses a lot of water, energy, and chemicals. But AI is stepping in to fix that.

Say Goodbye to Waste: AI-powered demand forecasting ensures that factories produce just the right amount, cutting down on excess inventory and waste.

Smarter, Greener Manufacturing: AI optimises dyeing and finishing processes, using less water and energy while maintaining top-notch quality.

Recycling Made Easy: Advanced material analysis helps in recycling and upcycling fabrics, reducing textile waste and making sustainability more than just a buzzword.

The result? Lower costs, higher efficiency, and a cleaner, greener industry that appeals to eco-conscious global buyers.

Tradition meets technology: AI’s role in handloom and artisanal textiles

India’s handloom industry is one of our greatest treasures, but how do we make it thrive in the digital age? AI has the answer.

Boosting Quality & Consistency: AI analyses weaving patterns, helping artisans refine their craft while maintaining authenticity.

Bringing Weavers to the World: AI-driven e-commerce platforms can connect rural artisans directly with international buyers, eliminating middlemen and boosting their income.

Predicting Trends: AI tools can analyse global fashion trends, helping Indian designers and weavers create what’s in demand—without losing their unique touch.

With AI, Indian handloom isn’t just surviving—it’s thriving on a global stage.

Why India is poised for global textile leadership

The world is shifting. Countries are rethinking their supply chains, moving away from reliance on China (hello, China Plus One strategy!). And this opens a massive opportunity for India.

But to truly capitalise on this, India needs to be faster, smarter, and more sustainable than its competitors. AI helps us get there by:

Ensuring Global Compliance: AI makes it easier for Indian textiles to meet international sustainability and trade standards.

Optimising Supply Chains: AI-driven logistics help cut costs, reduce carbon footprints, and improve delivery efficiency.

Scaling Without Sacrificing Quality: AI-powered automation in spinning, weaving, and finishing allows Indian manufacturers to ramp up production without losing the craftsmanship that sets them apart.

A future woven with AI

This isn’t just about catching up—it’s about setting the pace. With AI, India can:



Produce high-quality textiles at competitive prices



Become the first choice for sustainable sourcing



Dominate premium markets with high-tech, innovative fabrics



Future-proof the industry with trend-driven, AI-powered design insights

The textile revolution isn’t coming—it’s already here. And AI is India’s golden ticket to global leadership.

The only question now is: Are we ready to embrace it?