Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Thoughtworks appoints Kaushik Sarkar as Regional Managing Director for Europe, Middle East and India

Thoughtworks appoints Kaushik Sarkar as Regional Managing Director for Europe, Middle East and India

News
By Express Computer
0 11

Thoughtworks is pleased to announce the appointment of Kaushik Sarkar as the new Regional Managing Director for its Europe, Middle East and India (EMEI).

“The Europe, Middle East and India region features a complex landscape with varied regulatory environments, cultural nuances and diverse digital maturity levels. Thoughtworks, with our AI-first, agile and human-centric approach, is uniquely positioned to help clients navigate this complexity,” said Mike Sutcliff, Chief Executive Officer, Thoughtworks. “We are excited to welcome Kaushik to Thoughtworks. His leadership experience and deep expertise in building and strengthening relationships will be instrumental in delivering transformative solutions and creating extraordinary impact for our clients across these diverse markets.”

Kaushik will spearhead Thoughtworks’ efforts to drive sustainable growth and strengthen client relationships across the region, leveraging Thoughtworks’ globally leading AI-first software delivery and data engineering portfolio to meet the unique needs of diverse EMEI markets and clients. He is also responsible for accelerating the company’s go-to-market strategy and value delivery within industries like financial services, automotive, healthcare and life sciences, public sector and retail in these regions.

“I’m thrilled to be leading Thoughtworks’ Europe, Middle East, and India region. Our clients rely on us to deliver on their technology and sustainability transformation needs and help close the digital divide, especially in today’s fluctuating economic and regulatory landscape,” said Kaushik Sarkar, regional managing director, Thoughtworks Europe, Middle East and India. “I’m eager to take on this challenge and leverage our deep expertise in AI-first software and data engineering to help our clients succeed and thrive.”

Kaushik brings a wealth of experience in digital transformation and business leadership, having most recently served as President of Collabera Digital, a product engineering and technology services firm operating across EMEA and APAC. He brings over 25 years of extensive regional leadership experience in global technology consulting services, including Cognizant, GlobalLogic, IBM and Tata Consultancy Services.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image